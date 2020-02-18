Two Roseburg boys received wild-card entries into the OSAA Class 6A state swimming championships, which will be held Friday and Saturday at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton.
Senior Rainey Lambert received an at-large bid in the 100-yard backstroke and will be seeded 17th in Friday’s preliminary races, and junior Logan Todd will be seeded sixth as a wild-card in the 50 freestyle.
Sophomore Trevor Knox just missed a wild-card spot in the 200 freestyle — as of the OSAA’s listing of entries posted Tuesday morning — but would be the first alternate should another swimmer bow out before the meet.
Lambert and Todd join sophomore Dominic Colvin, who won the Southwest Conference 200 individual medley championship and is seeded sixth in that race.
Lambert, Todd, Colvin and Knox all qualified for state in the three relay races — 200 medley, 200 free and 400 free — by winning those events at the district championships.
Roseburg placed third in the district team standings with 346 total points, just 16.5 behind runner-up Sheldon. Grants Pass took the boys’ team title.
As of Tuesday, the Indian girls will not have a representative at the state championships. Roseburg finished fifth as a team at the SWC championships.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — South Eugene 490, Sheldon 427, Grants Pass 272, South Medford 261, Roseburg 242, North Medford 117.
State Qualifiers, Roseburg Placers through eighth
200 Medley Relay — 1. South Eugene (Saenger, Torrellio, Clair, Carrai), 1:50.01; 2. Sheldon (Liu, Opdahl, Brown, Maher), 1:52.42; 5. Roseburg (Rachel Bober, Miriam Childers, Marsella Rosas, Lily Floyd), 2:14.86.
200 Freestyle — 1. Sophia Carrai, SE, 1:57.18; 6. Bethany Foster, Ros, 2:05.43.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Claire Sheerin, SE, 2:10.49.
50 Freestyle — 1. Mia Saenger, SE, 24.40; 2. Sarah Brown, Shel, 24.71; 3. Brighid Rickman, Ros, 25.70.
100 Butterfly — 1. Sarah Brown, Shel, 58.15; 7. Libbey Ketchum, Ros, 1:12.97; 8. Emily Blum, Ros, 1:14.98.
100 Freestyle — 1. Sophia Carrai, SE, 54.02; 4. Brighid Rickman, Ros, 55.83.
500 Freestyle — 1. Audrey LeMoss, GP, 5:20.56; 4. Bethany Foster, Ros, 5:37.24.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. South Medford (Eiynck, Millar, Cooper, Ringger), 1:44.00; 4. Roseburg (Foster, Blum, Ketchum, Rickman), 1:47.62.
100 Backstroke — 1. Mia Saenger, SE, 56.78.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Claire Sheerin, SE, 1:08.22.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. South Eugene (Carrai, Codding, Sheerin, Saenger), 3:39.78; 2. Sheldon (Brown, Maher, Duhaime, Huling), 3:41.33; 4. Roseburg (Blum, Ketchum, Foster, Rickman), 4:01.19.
— met OSAA state time qualifying standard
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Grants Pass 402, Sheldon 362.5, Roseburg 346, South Eugene 279, North Medford 198.5, South Medford 160.
State Qualifiers, Roseburg Placers through eighth
200 Medley Relay — 1. Roseburg (Rainey Lambert, Dominic Colvin, Trevor Knox, Logan Todd), 1:39.93.
200 Freestyle — 1. Tyler Ahten, SE, 1:47.42; 3. Trevor Knox, Ros, 1:50.23; 6. Benjamin Steffensen, Ros, 2:00.69.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Dominic Colvin, Ros, 1:58.26; 2. Spencer Ahten, SE, 2:00.68; 5. Hyrum McGinnis, Ros, 2:16.75.
50 Freestyle — 1. Daniel Olson, NM, 21.73; 2. Logan Todd, Ros, 22.14.
100 Butterfly — 1. AJ Iboa, Shel, 54.70; 8. Erickson Ling, Ros, 1:11.17.
100 Freestyle — 1. Jacob Nelson, GP, 48.74; 8. Joseph Larson, Ros, 54.33.
500 Freestyle — 1. Gavyn Tatge, Shel, 4:40.77; 3. Benjamin Steffensen, Ros, 5:21.21; 4. Joseph Larson, Ros, 5:38.72.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Roseburg (Todd, Lambert, Knox, Colvin), 1:29.35.
100 Backstroke — 1. Gavyn Tatge, Shel, 53.17; 2. Tyler Ahten, SE, 53.38; 3. Rainey Lambert, Ros, 56.19.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Spencer Stutz, GP, 1:00.99; 7. Hyrum McGinnis, Ros, 1:11.34.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Roseburg (Todd, Knox, Lambert, Colvin), 3:19.91.
— met OSAA state time qualifying standard
— earned wild-card entry
