The Roseburg High School boys swimming team reset its freshly-minted school record in the 200-yard freestyle relay on its way to a fifth-place finish in the team standings at the OSAA Class 6A swimming championships Saturday at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton.
Despite having just four swimmers in the meet, Roseburg placed fifth with a total of 39 team points, missing out on a team trophy by just two points as Clackamas took fourth with 41 points.
Senior Rainey Lambert, junior Logan Todd and sophomores Dominic Colvin and Trevor Knox bettered Friday’s preliminary time of 1 minute, 27.86 seconds in the 200 free relay, finishing in a time of 1:27.68 and coming in second to McMinnville in the championship finals.
“The guys were disappointed with not bringing home a gold medal, but it’s kind of hard to complain about breaking a record twice,” Roseburg coach Christy Todd said.
The last time the Roseburg boys had earned a top-five team finish at the state championships was in 2010, also with just four swimmers. Roseburg’s last team trophy came one year earlier, when the Indians placed fourth.
“It was a very exciting day,” coach Todd said. “I can’t imagine anyone having just four boys and placing as high as we did.
“This was why I made the choice to focus on the three relays and not worry so much about districts,” added Christy Todd, noting that the relays offer more team points than individual events.
Roseburg placed fifth in both the 200 medley relay and in the 400 freestyle relay, capping the last race of the meet with a time of 3:17.64 and setting their sights on yet another school record. The Roseburg boys 400 free relay record is 3:15.74.
Logan Todd, Roseburg’s lone championship qualifier in an individual event, placed seventh in the 50 freestyle after qualifying in a tie for third. His time of 21.92 seconds was three-tenths slower than his preliminary race the day before.
But that was hardly a damper on the day.
“We’ve been working at (the 200 free relay) for a long time and everybody was faster today. McMinnville just outswam us,” Logan Todd said. “But it was really cool. With us only having four guys, we felt really good about how we placed.”
Roseburg’s swimmers now turn their attention toward the YMCA National Championships, which will be held in North Carolina in April.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES (Top 10 plus SWC)— Jesuit 124, Lakeridge 68, West Linn 44, Sunset 41, Roseburg 39, Clackamas 38, McMinnville 35, Bend 34, Lincoln 29, Westview 28; 19. Sheldon, 7; 22. (tie) North Medford 6, South Eugene 6; 28. Grants Pass 2.
Winners, Roseburg Placers
200 Medley Relay — 1. Jesuit (Simons, M. Nosack, D. Nosack, Kreutzer), 1:33.42 (state meet record); 5. Roseburg (Rainey Lambert, Dominic Colvin, Trevor Knox, Logan Todd), 1:39.54.
200 Freestyle — 1. Jacob Folsom, Sherwood, 1:39.07.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Kevin Keil, Central Catholic, 1:48.06.
50 Freestyle — 1. Matthias Kreutzer, Jesuit, 21.41; 7. Logan Todd, Roseburg, 21.92.
100 Butterfly — 1. Nick Simons, Jesuit, 50.16.
100 Freestyle — 1. Cody Soo, Cleveland, 45.77.
500 Freestyle — 1. Kevin Keil, Central Catholic, 4:30.80.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. McMinnville (Bushey, Yochum, Yuen, Lilly), 1:26.89; 2. Roseburg (Todd, Lambert, Knox, Colvin), 1:27.68.
100 Backstroke — 1. Nick Simons, Jesuit, 49.57.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Marco Nosack, Jesuit, 56.41.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Jesuit (M. Nosack, Simons, Chilkunda, Kreutzer), 3:09.05; 5. Roseburg (Colvin, Knox, Lambert, Todd), 3:17.64.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES (Top 10 plus SWC) — Jesuit 110.5, Sunset 89.5, West Linn 63, Bend 53, Oregon City 48, McMinnville 35, South Eugene 35, Grant 29, St. Mary’s Academy 26, Summit 24; 19. Sheldon, 4.
