The Roseburg High School boys swimming team had five digits on their mind before they stepped foot in the pool for the 2019-20 season.
1:28.72.
The Indians were gunning for a 12-year-old school record in the 200-yard freestyle relay. Friday afternoon in Beaverton, that number came down.
The quartet of senior Rainey Lambert, junior Logan Todd and sophomores Trevor Knox and Dominic Colvin re-wrote that page of the RHS swimming record book, clocking in at 1 minute, 27.86 seconds — not only breaking the record but also winning their preliminary race at the OSAA Class 6A state swimming championships at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center.
Roseburg will be the No. 1 seed in Saturday's championship finals, which get underway at 1:15 p.m. The Indians' time was a half-second ahead of second-place McMinnville.
"We were watching Dom coming in and realized we had finally done it," Lambert said. "We were all jumping up and down. It was one of the greatest moments of my life."
The previous record had stood since the Class 6A 2008 state championships, when Eric Saylor, Gulzar Powar, Corey Williams and Jessie Archambault swam 1:28.72 in the finals and placed third.
Lambert said even though his team is the No. 1 seed entering the finals, the foursome might have to break the record yet again in order to win what is expected to be a hotly contested race.
"It's going to be a really close race," Lambert said. "The biggest thing is we have to have the mindset that we have to break that record again."
The record-setting swim was part of a strong showing for the Indians in Friday's prelims. The same foursome swam to a fourth-place finish in the 200 medley relay, and qualified seventh in the 400 free relay, albeit with a couple of swimmers feeling the fatigue of a full afternoon.
"The 400 free was probably our hardest relay because all the guys had already swam a lot," Roseburg coach Christy Todd said. "I have a feeling tomorrow that time (3:20.10) will drop."
"I think today, by the time we got to the 400 free, we were pretty tired," Lambert said. "We should be good and rested tomorrow. I think we could drop a couple of seconds off that time and pull out a top-five finish."
Individually, only Logan Todd reached the finals, qualifying in a tie for third in the 50 free. Todd finished in 21.64 seconds, tying Southwest Conference champion Daniel Olson of North Medford.
Colvin finished 12th in the 200 individual medley and Lambert was 18th in the 100 backstroke, both failing to qualify for Saturday's finals.
"The boys performed really well today," coach Todd said. "All four guys rested well before the meet and had a really good day of racing. I'm so excited for these guys.
"We're going to get some points tomorrow."
