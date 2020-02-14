The Roseburg swim teams have lived on the strength of their relay teams all season. Coach Christy Todd is hopeful that at least five of her six relays will find themselves heading to the Class 6A state championships.
The Roseburg quartet of senior Rainey Lambert, junior Logan Todd and sophomores Dominic Colvin and Trevor Knox will be gunning to get all three of the boys’ relay teams to the top of the medals stand Saturday at the Southwest Conference Championships at the Willamalane Aquatic Center in Springfield.
The four have been aiming for the school record of 1 minute, 28.72 seconds in the 200-yard freestyle relay, and have gotten their time down to 1:29 and change. But they also are the top seed in the 400 free relay, and have a strong chance at advancing in the 200 medley relay.
Individually, Colvin has been the conference’s fastest swimmer in the 200 individual medley, and Knox second-fastest time of the season in the 200 freestyle. Logan Todd is narrowly behind North Medford’s Daniel Olsen for the fastest time in the 50 free. Lambert is seeded third in the 100 backstroke, and Benjamin Steffensen third in the 500 free.
On the girls’ side, coach Todd also has high hopes for her girls’ 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams. The 200 free relay squad has steadily consisted of Emily Blum, Libby Ketchum and Bethany Foster and will welcome back senior Brighid Rickman, who has battled illness for the majority of the season.
That same foursome will also make up the 400 free relay team.
Individually, Foster is seeded third in the 500 free and Rickman is the third in the 50 free.
The top finisher in each district finals race automatically qualifies for the state meet, along with any swimmers in a championship or consolation finals race who meets the state meet’s automatic qualifying standard.
If there are not enough automatic qualifiers to fill an 18-entrant field at the state meet, the OSAA will select wild-card entries to fill out each race based on their district meet performances, which coach Todd hopes will open the door for additional Roseburg wrestlers to swim another weekend.
The OSAA state championships for all classifications will be held Feb. 21-22 at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.