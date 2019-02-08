Roseburg advanced 38 swimmers to the finals of the Southwest Conference district meet at Willamalane Park Swim Center in Springfield.
During Friday’s preliminaries 80 percent of the swimmers broke personal records and several are continuing as the top seed in Saturday’s finals.
“It was a really exciting, exhilarating day that showed us that all the hard work we’ve done all season is paying off,” Roseburg coach Christy Todd said. “It’s a great way to go into finals tomorrow.”
Hunter Agsten is the top seed in the 200 free after a 1:50.44 in the prelims. Agsten has the second fastest time in the 500 free (5:07.19).
“I think Hunter will show us that he has more in the tank for tomorrow,” Christy Todd said.
Dominic Colvin was the fastest swimmer in Friday’s 200 individual medley (2:02.61). He is the No. 2 seed in the 100 backstroke (56.64).
Colvin swam personal bests in both those events.
Logan Todd is the No. 3 seed in the 50 free after swimming a 22.36 on Friday and the third seed in the 100 free (51.33).
“Logan’s times were awesome,” coach Todd said. “That is promising for the relays.”
Trevor Knox is the third seed in the 200 free.
In the girls’ competition, Brighid Rickman swam a 24.79 in the 50 free to get the No. 1 seed. She also got the top seed in the 100 free in 54.02.
“She’ll do even better tomorrow,” coach Todd said.
Bethany Foster swam the third fastest time in the 200 free (2:06.90). She will also get the No. 3 seed in the 500 free (5:41.76).
“She’ll have some stiff competition, but she’s very happy with where she was.”
The finals will start at 4:15 p.m. Saturday.
