GRANTS PASS — Dominic Colvin posted a pair of individual wins for the boys and Libbey Ketchum had a hand in a pair of wins for the girls, but the Roseburg swim teams were swept in Southwest Conference dual meets Tuesday.
The Cavemen took the boys' meet 89-81 and the girls' meet 92-78.
Colvin won the 200-yard individual medley and 100 backstroke for Roseburg, and also helped the 200 freestyle relay team to a victory. Trevor Knox and Logan Todd also had individual victories for the Tribe while joining Colvin and Rainy Lambert in the 200 free relay win.
Ketchum won the 500 free as Roseburg swept the top three places in that race, then turned around and swam the opening leg of the Indians' winning 200 free relay race. Those two events gave Roseburg an edge in the team scoring, but Grants Pass took control back by sweeping the top three places in the 100 backstroke.
Brighid Rickman won the 200 IM and Emily Blum took home a win in the 100 butterfly for the Indians.
Roseburg is idle until after the New Year, when it will compete in the Southern Oregon Invitational Jan. 4 in Grants Pass.
BOYS
Grants Pass 89, Roseburg 81
(Top 3 each event)
200 Medley Relay — 1. Grants Pass A (Riggs, Stutz, Pirosko, Nelson), 1:42.85; 2. Roseburg A (Lambert, Colvin, Todd, Knox), 1:44.69; 3. Grants Pass B, 2:00.25. 200 Freestyle — 1. Spencer Stutz, GP, 1:57.51; 2. Benjamin Steffensen, 2:04.22; 3. Trevor Knox, R, 2:07.57. 200 Individual Medley — 1. Dominic Colvin, R, 2:05.15; 2. Jacob Pirosko, 2:11.75; 3. Hyrum McGinnis, R, 2:23.78. 50 Freestyle — 1. Logan Todd, R, 22.69; 2. AJ Galli, GP, 25.13; 3. Calvin Eagan, GP, 25.38. 100 Butterfly — 1. Jacob Nelson, GP, 55.60; 2. Rainy Lambert, R, 1:01.03; Nathan Riggs, GP, 1:08.85. 100 Freestyle — 1. AJ Galli, GP, 55.18; 2. Benjamin Steffensen, R, 55.79; 3. Calvin Eagan, R, 59.31. 500 Freestyle — 1. Trevor Knox, R, 5:49.72; 2. Kama Henriques, GP, 5:54.56; 3. Andrew Weber, GP, 6:06.47. 200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Roseburg A (Lambert, Colvin, Knox, Todd), 1:33.56; 2. GP A (Orton, Henriques, Eagan, Galli), 1:39.94; 3. Roseburg B (Steffensen, Callanchu-Bernal, Mican, McGinnis), 1:41.69. 100 Backstroke — 1. Dominic Colvin, R, 58.34; 2. Jacob Pirosko, GP, 59.78; 3. Spencer Stutz, GP, 59.94 100 Breaststroke — 1. Jacob Nelson, GP, 1:05.79; 2. Logan Todd, R, 1:15.00; 3. Leif Borngasser, GP, 1:19.59. 400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Grants Pass A (Galli, Pirosko, Stutz, Nelson), 3:33.59; 2. Roseburg A (Larson, MIcan, McGinnis, Steffensen), 3:54.78; 3. Grants Pass B, 4:05.56.
GIRLS
Grants Pass 92, Roseburg 78
(Top 3 each event)
200 Medley Relay — 1. Grants Pass A (Crocker, Lidey, Lemoss, King), 2:01.68; 2. Grants Pass B, 2:12.85; 3. Roseburg A (Mannen, Childers, Rosas, LeMert), 2:20.59. 200 Freestyle — 1. Audrey Lemoss, GP, 2:08.56; 2. Bethany Foster, R, 2:16.47; 3. Marley Stuart, GP, 2:31.81. 200 Individual Medley — 1. Brighid Rickman, R, 2:23.60; 2. Hannah Crocker, GP, 2:26.19; 3. Madeline Durrant, GP, 2:39.75. 50 Freestyle — 1. Gabby King, GP, 27.50; 2. Bethany Foster, R, 27.97; 3. Bekah Lidey, GP, 28.22. 100 Butterfly — 1. Emily Blum, R, 1:12.87; 2. Libbey Ketchum, R, 1:13.72; 3. Peyton Kolb, GP, 1:16.82. 100 Freestyle — 1. Audrey Lemoss, GP, 57.04; 2. Brighid Rickman, R, 57.34; 3. Gabby King, GP, 1:01.31. 500 Freestyle — 1. Libbey Ketchum, R, 6:11.75; 2. Emily Blum, R, 6:33.88; 3. Rachel Bober, R, 7:00.63. 200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Roseburg A (Ketchum, Blum, Foster, Rickman), 1:52.34; 2. Grants Pass A, 1:52.77; 3. Roseburg B (Blue, Childers, Floyd, LeMert), 1:58.97. 100 Backstroke — 1. Madeline Durrant, GP, 1:13.00; 2. Hailey Matthias, GP, 1:16.68; 3. Peyton Kolb, GP, 1:20.94. 100 Breaststroke — 1. Hannah Crocker, GP, 1:16.25; 2. Bekah Lidey, GP, 1:21.00; 3. Miriam Childers, R, 1:25.69. 400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Grants Pass A (Lidey, King, Crocker, Lemoss), 3:59.69; 2. Roseburg A (Ketchum, Blum, Foster, Rickman), 4:14.00; 3. Roseburg B (Rosas, Larson, Bober, Floyd), 4:49.59.
