GRANTS PASS — The Roseburg swimming team put up some impressive marks, winning two events with several top-eight finishes and setting 36 personal records at the Grants Pass Invitational Saturday.
The foursome of Benjamin Steffensen, Trevor Knox, Rainey Lambert and Logan Todd gave Roseburg a victory in the boys' 200-yard freestyle relay, clocking in at one minute, 33.77 seconds. That same quartet also swam to a second-place finish in the 400 free relay.
Knox and Steffensen also picked up big points for the Tribe with a 1-2 finish in the 200 freestyle, with Knox finishing in 2:02.18 and Steffensen 2:03.56. William Young-Seidemann placed sixth in the race.
Todd and Lambert finished second and fifth, respectively, in the 50 freestyle, and Knox added a third-place finish in the 100 butterfly. Hyrum McGinnis was fourth in the 200 individual medley, Steffensen was third in the 500 freestyle, and Lambert and Todd placed fifth and sixth in the 100 backstroke.
For the girls, Emily Blum, Libbey Ketchum, Miriam Childers and Bethany Foster swam to a third-place finish in the 200 free relay, and also placed fourth in the 400 free relay.
Individually, Foster opened the meet with a second-place finish in the 200 free and also placed fifth in the 50 free. Ketchum was sixth in the 100 butterfly, and Blum took seventh in the 500 free.
Team scores were not available.
Roseburg will compete in the Rumbaugh Invitational at the Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis Saturday.
