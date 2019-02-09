Roseburg’s Hunter Agsten and Brighid Rickman won their respective events in Saturday’s finals of the Southwest Conference district swim meet at Willamalane Park Swim Center in Springfield and advanced to the Class 6A State Championships.
The 200 and 400 free relay teams for the RHS boys and the 400 free relay for the girls also advanced to the state meet that’s scheduled to be held at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton next weekend.
“They just really wanted to go out and win it,” RHS coach Christy Todd said. “They were ready to win it. They went out there to win it. It was awesome.”
Agsten won the 500 freestyle in a personal best 4:59.62, breaking the five-minute mark he’d been chasing all season. He finished second in the 200 free (1:52.24) behind Sheldon’s Seth Mullikin (1:47.38).
Christy Todd is keeping her fingers crossed that Logan Todd and Dominic Colvin get in on wild-cards. Logan Todd finished third in the 50 free in 22.36; the qualifying time was 22.19. Colvin was third in the 200 IM and second in the 100 backstroke.
In the girls’ meet, Rickman won the 100 free in a personal best 53.47.
Rickman finished third in the 50 free (24.95), behind Mia Saenger of South Eugene and Sarah Brown of Sheldon, but met the automatic qualifying time and will go to state in that event.
Rickman was also a member of the girls’ 400 free relay team, along with Libbey Ketchum, Emily Blum and Bethany Foster, which ended up with a first-place finish in 3:55.72. South Eugene was disqualified, which moved Roseburg into first.
“My girls are just excited to have the opportunity. They’re thrilled,” coach Todd said. “It was a tight race for second and we worked hard for second, and ended up getting first.”
Coach Todd said she plans to bring alternates for the relays to the state meet as well.
“Our biggest thing is to focus on fun and celebrate our success,” Christy Todd said. “We need to keep the energy level high.”
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — 1. South Eugene, 485; 2. Sheldon, 406; 3. Grants Pass, 282.5; 4. Roseburg, 255; 5. South Medford, 200.5; 6. North Medford, 153.
Top 3 Finishers
200 MEDLEY RELAY — 1. South Eugene, 1:40.18; 2. North Medford, 1:43.11; 3. Sheldon, 1:43.56. 200 FREESTYLE — 1. Seth Mullikin, Sh, 1:47.38; 2. Hunter Agsten, R, 1:52.24; 3. Trevor Knox, R, 1:53.46. 200 IM — 1. Luke Cornwell-Arquitt, SE, 2:00.70; 2. Tyler Ahten, SE, 2:02.27; 3. Dominic Colvin, R, 2:02.48. 50 FREESTYLE — 1. Anzo DeGiulio, SE, 21.80; 2. Daniel Olson, NM, 21.84; 3. Logan Todd, R, 22.60. 100 BUTTERFLY — 1. Seth Mullikin, Sh, 53.20; 2. Daniel Olson, NM, 53.52; T3. AJ Iboad, Sh, 55.76; T3. Levi Buker, NM, 55.76. 100 FREESTYLE — 1. Anzo DeGiulio, SE, 46.86; 2. Jacob Nelson, GP, 50.45; 3. John Drevets, GP, 50.92. 500 FREESTYLE — 1. Hunter Agsten, R, 4:59.62; 2. Gabe Carnevale, Sh, 5:03.92; 3. Levi Buker, NM, 5:13.77. 200 FREESTYLE RELAY — 1. Roseburg (Logan Todd, Rainey Lambert, Dominic Colvin, Hunter Agsten), 1:30.84; 2. South Eugene, 1:31.07; 3. North Medford, 1:31.57. 100 BACKSTROKE — 1. Tyler Ahten, SE, 55.11; 2. Dominic Colvin, R, 56.60; 3. Robert Cornwell-Arquitt, SE, 57.17. 100 BREASTSTROKE — 1. Luke Cornwell-Arquitt, SE, 1:00.78; 2. William Anderson, NM, 1:01.65; 3. Spencer Ahten, SE, 1:03.10. 400 FREESTYLE RELAY — 1. Roseburg (Logan Todd, Trevor Knox, Dominic Colvin, Hunter Agsten), 3:21.36; 2. Sheldon, 3:23.09; 3. Grants Pass, 3:26.57.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — 1. South Eugene, 388; 2. Sheldon, 382.5; 3. Roseburg, 342.5; 4. Grants Pass, 292; 5. North Medford, 287.5; 6. South Medford, 113.5.
Top 3 Finishers
200 MEDLEY RELAY — 1. South Eugene, 1:48.38; 2. Grants Pass, 1:51.38; 3. Sheldon, 1:55.99. 200 FREESTYLE — 1. Sophia Carrai, SE, 1:57.01; 2. Reilly Eiynck, SM, 2:03.40; 3. Megan Hummel, SE, 2:05.43. 200 IM — 1. Nora Sherman, SE, 2:12.88; 2. Hope Duhaime, Sh, 2:14.31; 3. Lanie Liu, Sh, 2:19.87. 50 FREESTYLE — 1. Mia Saenger, SE, 24.43; 2. Sarah Brown, Sh, 24.86; 3. Brighid Rickman, R, 24.95. 100 BUTTERFLY — 1. Sarah Brown, Sh, 57.41; 2. Kate Walkup, SE, 57.80; 3. Valentina Cervantes-Frank, Sh, 1:03.44. 100 FREESTYLE — 1. Brighid Rickman, R, 53.47; 2. Sophia Carrai, SE, 53.69; 3. Hope Duhaime, Sh, 55.78. 500 FREESTYLE — 1. Kate Walkup, SE, 5:15.46; 2. Audrey LeMoss, GP, 5:25.58; 3. Bethany Foster, R, 5:41.71. 200 FREESTYLE RELAY — 1. Grants Pass, 1:42.45; 2. Sheldon, 1:44.21; 3. South Eugene, 1:44.69. 100 BACKSTROKE — 1. Mia Saenger, SE, 56.35; 2. Lanie Liu, Sh, 1:02.41; 3. Hannah Crocker, GP, 1:03.14. 100 BREASTSTROKE — 1. Hallie Kolb, GP, 1:06.01; 2. Nora Sherman, SE, 1:09.29; 3. Shai Russell-Tyler, NM, 1:11.49. 400 FREESTYLE RELAY — 1. Roseburg (Libbey Ketchum, Emily Blum, Bethany Foster, Brighid Rickman), 3:55.72; 2. Sheldon, 4:04.19; 3. Grants Pass, 4:08.55.
