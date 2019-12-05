One minute, 28.72 seconds.
That’s the time the quartet of Eric Saylor, Corey Williams, Gulzer Powar and Jesse Archambault hit the pad with for a third-place finish at the 2008 Class 6A boys state swimming championships and set a Roseburg High School record in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
It’s a number Rainey Lambert is gunning for.
Lambert, a senior captain, junior Logan Todd and sophomore Dominic Colvin all return from a 200 free relay team that will be shooting for that mark when the 2019-20 swimming season fires off in the coming week.
That trio, along with Hunter Agsten, swam 1:29.36 and 1:29.50 in last season’s state championship preliminaries and finals, respectively. Agsten is gone, but Lambert and fifth-year coach Christy Todd know that those five digits are in the forefront of the boys’ minds.
“I couldn’t tell you exactly what the number is, but I’m sure they could,” Todd said prior to a practice earlier this week.
“1:28.72,” said Lambert, as if it was burned into memory. “Last year we were a half-second off the school record. As of right now, our goal is that 200 free record and trying to win at state.”
Roseburg’s boys scored 14 points at last season’s state meet at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton. That tally was enough for a tie for 15th in the team standings after they placed fourth as a team at the Southwest Conference Championships.
Logan Todd, Colvin and sophomore Trevor Knox also return to a 400 free relay team which fell just short of state placement last season.
Coach Todd is excited about the possibilities for her two boys’ relay teams.
“One of our goals is to go back and place high in state this year, especially in our relays,” Christy Todd said. “I anticipate we’re going to be faster. All of those kids are club swimmers, so they swim year-round. The goal for our boys is to win district. South Eugene (the 2019 SWC champ) lost a lot of seniors, and our boys should be very strong this year.”
The Roseburg girls also should see a boost this season.
Anchored by senior captains Brighid Rickman (sprints) and Bethany Foster (distance), as well as a fully-intact 400 free relay team coming back, the Indian girls are eyeing an improvement on their third-place finish at last season’s SWC meet.
Rickman is shooting for a repeat district title in the 100 free, and also has her sights set on a 25-second mark in the 50-yard free, which could automatically qualify her for the state championships.
Foster, whose strengths are the 200- and 500-yard free races, also hopes to make a return trip to Beaverton.
That pair will be joined by juniors Libbey Ketchum and Emily Blum on the 400 free relay team, where they also expect to score points.
“We have all definitely gotten faster on the relay teams,” Rickman said. “I would have a lot of expectations for both.”
Foster said she has been excited about the effort she sees in the Roseburg YMCA pool every day.
“Everyone seems determined,” she said. “I think the most important thing is for everyone to have fun and have a good experience. Going to district was a great experience for me and I want the newcomers to have that experience of everybody watching you and watching you succeed.
“I’m excited to see what our girls can do,” coach Todd said. “We’re really heavy in sprinters, and we have a large group of juniors swimming really well right now.”
With the return of Logan Todd, also a state qualifier individually in the 50-yard free, and Colvin, who qualified in the 100 backstroke, the Roseburg boys are hopeful of a possible top-10 finish at the state meet.
“This should be a really exciting season,” Christy Todd said. “I’m excited to see where we’re going to end up.”
Roseburg — with its 67-swimmer contingent — will dive into the season against defending SWC champion South Eugene in a dual meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Roseburg YMCA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.