Roseburg High School swim coach Christy Todd hopes her quartet will come back with a medal in the boys’ 200 freestyle relay from the Class 6A State Championships this weekend.
Logan Todd, Rainey Lambert, Dominic Colvin and Hunter Agsten are the No. 4 seed in the event in 1:30.84. The preliminaries will start at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton.
Newberg comes in as the top seed in 1:29.23, followed by West Linn (1:29.48) and McMinnville (1:30.69).
“I would like for the 200 free to medal and for the 400 free relay to come back (to the finals),” coach Todd said.
Logan Todd hopes to come back with more than a medal as the sophomore is aiming for a school record. The current school record is 1:28.72.
Roseburg’s 400 free relay team of Logan Todd, Trevor Knox, Colvin and Agsten comes in as the No. 7 seed in 3:21.36 and hope to get to the finals.
“We’re going to go fast,” Colvin, a freshman, said.
This year the top nine teams qualify for the finals, which start at 6:45 p.m. Saturday.
Logan Todd hopes to qualify in the 50 free. He came in as a wild-card and is seeded 15th in 22.60.
Colvin is a wild-card entry to the state meet. He's the No. 18 seed in the 100 backstroke in 56.60.
The fact that he made it at all was quite a shock to him.
“Now I have to swim three back-to-back events,” Colvin said. “I have been to club state and a lot of big meets, but I’ve never been to a meet with a lot of seniors and big guys. It’s a little scary, but we’re just going to swim and go fast.”
Agsten will represent Roseburg in the boys’ 500 free. He won the SWC district meet in a personal best 4:59.26.
In the girls’ meet, Roseburg's Brighid Rickman qualified as an individual in the 50 (24.95) and 100 free (53.47).
Rickman is the No. 10 seed in the 50 free and the No. 7 seed in the 100 free.
“My goal for the girls is to get individual faster times and for Brighid to make it to the finals,” Christy Todd said.
Roseburg’s 400 free relay team of Libbey Ketchum, Emily Blum, Bethany Foster and Rickman qualified for state after South Eugene was disqualified in the district meet.
“I didn’t know if we’d get first or not,” Foster said. “But then I saw Christy Todd standing next to the podium and I was in tears.”
Foster, a junior, went to the state championships her freshman year, but said she didn’t appreciate it enough and is eager to take in the full experience again.
“The atmosphere is very energetic,” she said. “We have a positive mindset, boost each other up and work really, really hard.”
Roseburg comes in as the No. 18 seed at 3:55.72.
“The goal is to not place last,” Foster said. The No. 17 team, David Douglas, qualified in 3:53.29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.