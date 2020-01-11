CORVALLIS — Logan Todd swam to a pair of individual victories and helped his team to wins in two relay races as the Roseburg boys placed second in the Skip Rumbaugh Invitational Saturday at the Osborn Aquatic Center.
Todd earned first-place finishes in the 50-yard and 100 freestyle races, and joined teammates Rainy Lambert, Dominic Colvin and Trevor Knox for victories in the meet-opening 200 medley relay and the 200 free relay.
The Indian boys inched closer to their goal of a school record in the 200 free relay, finishing in 1 minute, 29.89 seconds, the quartet's fastest time of the season. The school record is 1:28.72.
Colvin and Lambert also had a pair of top-eight individual finishes. Colvin was second in the 100 breaststroke and fourth in the 200 individual medley, while Lamber took third in the 100 backstroke and fourth in the 50 free.
Knox was fourth in the 200 freestyle, and Joseph Larson finished seventh in the 100 free.
Larson was also part of Roseburg's sixth-place 400 free relay team with Benjamin Steffensen, Kevin Callanchu-Bernal and Hyrum McGinnis.
Bethany Foster had a pair of top-eight finishes for the Roseburg girls, placing fifth in the 200 and 500 free races to help her team ninth-place team finish.
Foster teamed with Emily Blum, Libbey Ketchum and Lily Floyd to place eighth in both the 200 and 400 free relay races. The quartet of Rachel Bober, Kathryn Blue, Marsella Rosas and Miriam Childers also placed eighth in the 200 medley relay.
Roseburg will be back in its own pool Thursday against South Medford in a Southwest Conference dual meet at the Roseburg YMCA.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — McMinnville 320.5, Roseburg 266, Crescent Valley 245, David Douglas 230.5, Canby 227, Sheldon 211, Newberg 203.5, Marshfield 119, West Salem 113.5, Corvallis 80.
Winners, Roseburg Top 8)
200 Medley Relay — 1. Roseburg (Lambert, Colvin, Knox, Todd), 1:42.32.
200 Freestyle — 1. Benjamin Lilly, McMinn, 1:48.07; 4. Trevor Knox, Ros, 1:52.59.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Gavyn Tatge, Shel, 2:04.92; 4. Dominic Colvin, Ros, 2:07.49.
50 Freestyle — 1. Logan Todd, Ros, 22.18; 4. Rainy Lambert, Ros, 23.78.
100 Butterfly — 1. AJ Iboa, Shel, 56.30.
100 Freestyle — 1. Logan Todd, Ros, 50.27; 7. Joseph Larson, Ros, 58.30.
500 Freestyle — 1. Benjamin Lilly, McMinn, 4:50.87.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Roseburg (Todd, Knox, Lambert, Colvin), 1:29.89.
100 Backstroke — 1. Collin Bushey, McMinn, 53.02; 3. Rainy Lambert, Ros, 59.20.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Brayden Smith, CV, 1:00.82; 2. Dominic Colvin, Ros, 1:02.01.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. McMinnville, 3:20.33; 6. Roseburg (Steffensen, Callanchu-Bernal, Larson, McGinnis), 3:46.18.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — McMinnville 348, West Salem 295, Sheldon 283, Canby 267, Crescent Valley 257, David Douglas 151, Newberg 135, Marshfield 124, Roseburg 103, Corvallis 53.
(Winners, Roseburg Top 8)
200 Medley Relay — 1. Canby, 1:53.03; 8. Roseburg (Bober, Blue, Rosas, Childers, 2:21.85.
200 Freestyle — 1. Paige Anderson, WS, 2:00.14; 5. Bethany Foster, Ros, 2:06.48.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Francesca Criscione, CV, 2:09.84.
50 Freestyle — 1. Stella Byles, Newb, 24.87.
100 Butterfly — 1. Francesca Criscione, CV, 57.53.
100 Freestyle — 1. Stella Byles, Newb, 54.78.
500 Freestyle — 1. Sara Garcia-Lacueva, McMinn, 5:05.06; 6. Bethany Foster, Ros, 5:40.83.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. McMinnville, 1:44.85; 8. Roseburg (Ketchum, Floyd, Blum, Foster), 1:54.98.
100 Backstroke — 1. Mairen Chard, Can, 1:00.95.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Brooke Kinion, McMinn, 1:09.81.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. McMinnvile, 3:42.97; 8. Roseburg (Blum, Floyd, Ketchum, Foster), 4:13.90.
