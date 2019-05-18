BEAVERTON — Roseburg's girls doubles team of Jayda Pieske and Samantha Eichman ended their season on a successful note on Saturday, winning the third-place match in the Class 6A tournament at Babette Horenstein Tennis Center.
Pieske and Eichman, the No. 4 seed, defeated second-seeded Maggie Satchwell and Julia Rees of Lincoln 6-4, 6-1. Top-seeded Bo-bae Yu and Jin Yu of Sunset, who beat the Roseburg duo in the semifinals, won the doubles title.
Pieske, a sophomore, and Eichman, a junior, will return for the Indians next year.
"They played amazing today, the best they've ever played," Roseburg coach Jeremy Root said. "They hit good returns, were volleying well and putting balls away."
Serim Jin of Sunset won the singles crown.
The Roseburg girls finished third in the team standings, earning a trophy for the second straight season. Sunset rolled to the championship.
"I can't complain. We did about as well as we could've," Root said. "I'm really proud of them."
In the boys' tournament, seventh-seeded Ethan Smith of Roseburg lost 6-2, 6-3 to Brooks Lerfald of Sheldon in the singles consolation final. Smith, a senior, earlier defeated Rogue Stone of Clackamas 8-2.
Tommy Kalgren and Jaden D'Abreo of Jesuit captured the doubles title. Peter Murphy of Jesuit was the singles champion.
