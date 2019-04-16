The defending Southwest Conference champion Roseburg boys tennis team had no trouble swatting away SWC foe North Medford at the Umpqua Valley Tennis Center on Tuesday, winning all eight matches.
Roseburg sat top singles player Ethan Smith and No. 2/No. 3 singles player Cooper Ray for the dual as the Tribe was more than capable of blowing by the Tornado without the duo. Justin Leavens played the top singles spot in Smith's place and earned a straight set victory over Dylan Almartza. Caleb Fink stepped up and swept Marco Meza 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 2 singles match.
Parker West and Skylar Har earned victories in the bottom two singles matches.
Roseburg's top-tier doubles team of Michael Bober and Robby Clark won in straight sets along with the rest of Roseburg's doubles pairs. There was no No. 4 doubles match, so Roseburg won by forfeit.
Michael Bober was glad to come away with a confidence boosting win after the team went winless as the Jesuit tournament in Portland last weekend, as Roseburg faced off with squads who were the class of the state and struggled against top talent.
"It was good to get back on track after a disappointing performance up at the tournament in Portland," he said. "I hope it continues as we move on and play more challenging conference opponents."
Roseburg will meet Sheldon on Thursday.
Roseburg 8, North Medford 0
Singles — Leavens, R, def. Almartza, NM, 6-2, 6-0; Fink, R, def. Meza, NM, 6-0, 6-1; Har, R. def. Ibu, NM, 6-2, 6-2; West, R, def. Barringer, NM, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Bober-Clark, R, def. Haggins-Dozier, NM, 6-0, 6-0; Laws-Powell, R, def. Johnson-Sheop, NM, 6-0, 6-0; Kwok-Dauterman, R, def. Rawlins-Bilauca, NM, 6-0, 6-0.
