The Roseburg High boys tennis team won 5-3 over Sheldon in a Southwest Conference dual meet on Tuesday afternoon in the indoor courts at Umpqua Valley Tennis Center.
Justin Leavens and Cooper Ray won their singles matches, and the doubles teams of Michael Bober and Robby Clark, Jimmy Laws and Brian Powell, and James Dauterman and Wesley Kwok picked up victories.
Bober, a senior, is coming off a district doubles championship with former partner Isaac Beery, who graduated, and now teams up with Clark, a junior.
“It was a little rusty coming off of spring break and we played well. That team went to state last year, so it was a good win,” Bober said.
As for the team’s potential for the season, Bober has high expectations.
“I think we’re looking to win the district again. We lack last year’s depth, but the quality of our players is good enough to take the district,” he said.
Roseburg is coming off of back-to-back Southwest Conference district tournament titles and is looking for a three-peat.
“The boys played well today,” RHS first-year coach Warren Bowden said. “We have work to do to compete with the top teams in the state, but we’re making good progress.”
The Indians are scheduled to travel to South Medford on Thursday for a conference dual.
Tuesday’s Results
Roseburg 5, Sheldon 3
Singles — Brooks Lerfald, S, def. Ethan Smith, R, 5-7, 6-0, 10-7; Justin Leavens, R, def. Can Mirabile, S, 6-0, 6-2; Cooper Ray, R, def. Luis Tort, S, 6-2, 6-4; Ben Carter, S, def. Caleb Fink, R, 7-6, 6-1.
Doubles — Michael Bober-Robbie Clark, R, def. Alex Song-Andy Vestal, S, 6-1, 6-3; Jimmy Laws-Brian Powell, R, def. Liam Warner-Nethan Yeh, S, 6-2, 6-4; Wesley Kwok-James Dauterman, R, def. Jacob Eddy-Jon Trefethen, S, 6-0, 6-2; Aiden Olsen-Carter Neuman, S, def. Parker West, Skyler Hay, R, 6-0, 6-4.
