MEDFORD — The Roseburg boys tennis team faced little resistence in its final Southwest Conference dual of the season against an inexperienced North Medford team, rolling to a 7-0 win.
Roseburg shuffled some of its players around in the dual, switching some usual doubles players to singles matches or vice versa. Michael Bober, generally making up one-half of the No. 1 singles team, played in the No. 1 singles slot in place of SWC No. 1 overall seed Ethan Smith, who sat in order to get rest ahead of district. Bober won 6-0,6-0.
Bober's partner, Robby Clarke, played No. 2 singles and notched a 6-1, 6-0 victory. Cooper Ray stayed in his usual No. 3 singles spot and swept to a 6-0, 6-0 victory. Freshman Logan Bishop took a victory in No. 4 singles.
The underclassman duo of Jimmy Laws and Brian Powell played No. 1 doubles and won with a win in straight sets. Justin Leavens, a usual suspect as the No. 2 singles player, teamed up with Caleb Fink for a win. Skyler Har and Parker West won the No. 3 doubles match.
Roseburg's duo of James Dauterman and Wesley Kwok got the day off.
The Indians finished unbeaten in SWC duals. Roseburg will host the SWC district tournament on May 9-11.
Roseburg 7, N. Medford 0
Singles — Michael Bober, R, def. Dylan Amanza, NM, 6-0, 6-0; Robbie Clarke, R, def. Marco Meza, NM, 6-1, 6-0; Cooper Ray, R, def. Michael Bui, NM, 6-0, 6-1; Logan Bishop, R, def. Jimmy Barringers, NM, 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles — Jimmy Laws-Brian Powell, R, def. Will Johnson-Zach Shoop, NM, 6-0, 6-1; Justin Leavens-Caleb Fink, R, def. Casey Hagina-Robert Posier, NM, 6-1,6-0; Parker West-Skyler Har, R, def. Brian Bilanca-Carter Wealins, NM, 6-2, 6-1.
