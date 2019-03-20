BEAVERTON — The Roseburg boys tennis team opened its season last weekend with a pair of dual meets, losing to defending Class 6A champion Jesuit 8-0 and defeating Sunset 6-2.
The Indians won three of four singles matches and one doubles bout against the Apollos. Ethan Smith, Justin Leavens and Cooper Ray were winners in singles, while the No. 1 doubles team of Michael Bober and Robbie Clark won in straight sets.
Jesuit 8, Roseburg 0
Singles — Tommy Kallgren, J, def. Ethan Smith, R, 6-4, 6-3; Warrington, J, def. Justin Leavens, R, 6-1, 6-4; Patankar, J, def. Cooper Ray, R, 6-3, 6-3; Barthes, J, def. James Dauterman, R, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Barnet/Barnet, J, def. Michael Bober/Robbie Clark, R, 6-0, 6-0; Law/Boldochi, J, def. Laws/Powell, R, 6-0, 6-0; Tran/Pandy, J, def. Kwok/Fink, R, 6-0, 6-0; Saxena/Jackson, J, def. West/Bishop, J, 6-0, 6-0.
Roseburg 6, Sunset 2
Singles — Ethan Smith, R, def. Josh Williams, S, 6-3, 6-0; Justin Leavens, R, def. Francisco Celia, S, 7-6, 6-1; Cooper Ray, R, def. Michael Yan, S, 7-6, 6-2; Felix Tse, S, def. Logan Bishop, R, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles — Michael Bober/Robbie Clark, R, def. Nasn/Gupta, S, 6-4,6-3; Laws/Powell, R, def. PU/Cai, S, 6-2, 6-1; Shi/Xu, S, def. Kwok/Dauterman, R, 6-2, 6-7, 13-11; West/Fink, R, def. Im/Wang, S, 7-5, 2-6, 10-8.
