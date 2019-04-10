GRANTS PASS — The Roseburg boys tennis team overcame windy and cold conditions to notch a 6-2 Southwest Conference dual win over Grants Pass on Tuesday.
The Indians won three singles matches and three doubles bouts.
Senior Ethan Smith, Roseburg's No. 1 singles player, won in straight sets as did Cooper Ray in No. 3 singles and Caleb Fink in No. 4 singles.
The doubles teams of Jimmy Laws and Brian Powell, Wesley Kwok and James Dauterman, and Skyler Har and Logan Bishop were victorious.
Roseburg 6, Grants Pass 2
Singles — Ethan Smith, R, def. John Muravilla, GP, 6-3, 6-4; Anthony Muravilla, GP, def. Justin Leavens, R, 6-0, 6-1; Cooper Ray, R, def. Jacob Maier, GP, 6-1, 6-4; Caleb Fink, R, def. Dawson Hinton, GP.
Doubles — Jaxon Schtza-Nick Rist, GP, def. Michael Bober-Robbie Clark, R, 5-7, 7-5, 10-3; Jimmy Laws-Brian Powell, R, def. Jacob Draydon-Reece Polen, GP, 6-1, 6-3; Wesley Kwok-James Dauterman, R, def. Nathan Campbell-Ben Gaulik, GP, 6-4, 6-3; Skyler Har-Logan Bishop, R, def. James Baertahiger-Chance Maude, GP, 6-3, 3-6, 10-2.
