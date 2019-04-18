EUGENE — The Roseburg boys tennis team crushed Southwest Conference foe Sheldon on Thursday, claiming seven of their eight matches with the Irish and maintaining their place in sole possession of first place in the SWC.
On the singles side, all four Roseburg players earned victories. SWC No. 1 seed Ethan Smith defeated his opponent 7-5 in the first set and earned an injury default as the Sheldon player was unable to continue. Roseburg's Justin Leavens won in three sets, Cooper Ray won in straight sets and Caleb Fink won in three sets with a 12-10 tiebreaker thriller.
In doubles, the Tribe's top three duos of Michael Bober and Robby Clark, Jimmy Laws and Brian Powell, and Wesley Kwok and James Dauterman all won in straight sets.
Smith was pleased to earn a victory. "I'm happy that I won, but I'd rather have finished the match than won by default. It felt good getting redemption after he beat me last time. I'm comfortable now as the No. 1 seed for district."
The Tribe will host South Medford on Tuesday at the Umpqua Valley Tennis Center.
Roseburg 7, Sheldon 1
Singles — E. Smith, R, def. B Lerfald, S, 7-5, inj. default; J Leavens, R, def. A. Song, S, 6-2, 2-6 10-5; C. Ray, R, def. A. Vestal, S, 6-2, 7-5; C. Fink, R, def. J. Trefthen, S, 6-2, 2-6, 12-10.
Doubles — Bober/Clark, R, def. Warner-Eddy, S, 6-0, 6-1; Laws-Powell, R, def. Neuman-Olsen, S. 6-0, 6-2; Kwok-Dauterman, R, def. Tort-Yeh, S, 6-1, 6-1; Carter-Mirabile, S, def. Har-West, R. 6-1, 6-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.