BEAVERTON — The Roseburg girls tennis players had some success on Thursday, but the boys weren't as fortunate on the first day of the OSAA Class 6A tournaments at Babette Horenstein Tennis Center.
Mackenzie Eichman and Stef Early won first-round singles matches for the Indians.
Eichman def. Beth Lindsay of Summit 6-0, 6-1 and Early downed Rebecca Prassas of Lake Oswego 6-3, 6-4.
The fourth-seeded doubles team of Jayda Pieske and Samantha Eichman had a bye in the first round. They faced Alex Johnston and Maria Montagne of Bend in the second round.
Ally Sandfort and Lauren Sandfort were sent to the consolation bracket with a 6-2, 6-2 loss to Sophie Wecker and Catherine Rutherford of Summit. The Sandforts will play Emma Donahue and Kaytlin Poulin of Sandy on Friday.
In the boys' tournament, Roseburg dropped all three of its first-round matches.
In singles, seventh-seeded Ethan Smith lost 6-3, 6-4 to Drew Wiley of Wilson. Smith will meet Micah Tran of McKay in the consolation bracket Friday.
The doubles team of Michael Bober and Robbie Clarke fell 6-3, 6-2 to Clayton Allen and Atharv Bhingharde of Wilson. Jimmy Laws and Brian Powell lost 7-6 (2), 6-4 to Jesh Pintor and Marcus Hopkins of Newberg.
Bober and Clarke and Laws and Powell have consolation matches Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.