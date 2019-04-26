BEND — The Roseburg girls tennis team continued its recent run of dominance on Friday in the opening rounds of the Collier Cup Girls Invitational.
In the first round, Roseburg defeated The Dalles 6-2.
All four of Roseburg’s singles players, Kenzie Eichman, Jayda Pieske, Steffi Early and Hannah Jacobson earned wins alongside the doubles teams of Ally and Lauren Sandfort and Hannah Root and Leanne Laws.
In the second round, the Indians knocked off Lincoln, winning 5-3.
Eichman edged out her opponent with a 10-8 tiebreaker after being blanked 6-0 in the second game of her match to earn a crucial win. Early and Jacobson also earned wins on the singles side.
Root and Laws earned a doubles win alongside Ceci Torvik and Sararah Shirakawa. The Sandfort sisters suffered an untimely three set lss on a 7-10 tiebreaker.
Roseburg will meet Summit in the Collier Cup semifinals on Saturday.
First Round
Roseburg 6, The Dalles 2
Singles — Mackenzie Eichman, R, def. Charnel Gijsen, TD 6-1, 6-0; Jayda Pieske R, def. Dalia Mondragan, TD, 6-0, 6-0; Steffi Early, R, def. Michaela Haight, TD, 6-0, 6-1; Hannah Jacobson, R, def. Yaharu Alvarez, TD, 3-6, 6-1, 10-5.
Doubles — Ally Sandfort-Lauren Sandfort, R def. Lusitania Contreras-Natalie Varlan, TD, 6-7,6-0,10-2; Hannah Root-Leanne Laws, R, def. Karla Najer-Pearl Guzman, TD, 7-5,6-3; Riley Brewer-Hannah Biehn, TD, def. Cecilia Torvi-Sararah Shirakawa, R, 6-4,6-3; Ari Andrés-Kristy Warren, TD, def. Krissy Wattman-Audrey Goins, R, 6-4, 6-4.
Second Round
Roseburg 5, Lincoln 3
Singles — Mackenzie Eichman, R, def. Maggie Satchwell, L, 6-3, 0-6, 10-8; Julia Rees, L, def Jayda Pieske, R, 6-2,6-3; Steffi Early, R, def. Rodhiela Maseru, L, 6-4, 6-2; Hannah Jacobson, R, def. Robin Biglia, L, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles — Cate Miller-Camilla Morse, L, def. Ally Sandfort-Lauren Sandfort, R, 5-7, 7-6, 10-7; Hannah Root-Leanne Laws, R, def. Emily Hendrick-Jesse Cobban, L, 6-4, 6-3; Cecilia Torvi-Sararah Shirakawa, R, def. Molina Chou-Greta Thompson, L, 6-3, 6-4; Emily Prince-Maggie Zoe, L, def. Maggie Sewell-Parker Basset, R, 6-2 ,6-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.