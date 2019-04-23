MEDFORD — The Roseburg girls tennis team remained undefeated in Southwest Conference play as it continued to roll past SWC opponents with its demolition of South Medford, 7-1, on Tuesday.
Every doubles team for the Tribe was victorious, with the top three duos of Sam Eichman and Jayda Pieske, Ally and Lauren Sandfort, and Hannah Root and Leanne Laws swept their opponents in straight sets without giving up a single game; Ceci Torvik and Sararah Shirakawa defeated their opponents 6-0, 6-3.
Roseburg's Mackenzie Eichman didn't give up a single game to Ariana Watson as she swept her way to victory and continue her recent run of success.
Freshman Audrey Goins dropped the lone match of the day for Roseburg, falling 6-4, 6-1 to Maggie Vonstrahl.
Roseburg travels to Grants Pass Thursday.
Roseburg 7, South Medford 1
Singles — M. Eichman, R. def. Watson, SM, 6-0, 6-0; Early, R, def. Sprague, SM, 6-1, 6-0; Jacobson, R, def. Brassuer, SM, 6-4, 6-2; M. Vonstrahl, SM, def. Goins, R, 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles — Pieske-S. Eichman, R, def. Kesterson-Purdy, SM, 6-0, 6-0; A. Sandfort-L. Sandfort, R, def. Holt-E. Vonstrahl, SM, 6-0, 6-0; Root-Laws, R, def. McPherson-Clark, SM, 6-0, 6-0; Torvik-Shirakawa, R, def. Jacabo-Reed, SM, 6-0, 6-3.
