The Roseburg girls tennis team crushed Southwest Conference opponent South Eugene, 8-0, on Tuesday in a dual meet at the Umpqua Valley Tennis Center.
Fresh off of a weekend run to a Collier Cup championship in Bend, Roseburg continued its unbeaten streak in conference play by taking all eight matches from the Axe.
Several Roseburg players and duos took notable wins. Mackenzie Eichman won the No. 1 singles match in straight sets over South's Rachel Finkle. The No. 3 doubles team of Hannah Root and Leanne Laws didn't give up a single game to their opponents, winning 6-0, 6-0.
Roseburg will finish off conference dual play with senior day against North Medford on Thursday.
Roseburg 8, South Eugene 0
Singles — M. Eichman, R, def. Finke, SE, 6-1, 6-0; Early, R, def. Serrano, SE, 6-1, 6-1; Jacobson, R, def. Kang, SE, 6-1, 6-4; Goins, R, def. Nesbit, SE, 2-6, 6-2, 10-8.
Doubles — Pieske-S. Eichman, R, def. Brown-Bowditch, SE, 6-2, 6-3; L. Sandfort-A. Sandfort, R. def. Sayne-Kassube, SE, 6-3, 6-4; Root-Laws, R, def. Henley-Pangbum, SE, 6-0, 6-0; Sewell-Wattman, R, def. Nelson-Hoffman, SE, 6-2, 6-2.
