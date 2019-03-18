Roseburg's girls tennis team faced Sunset and Jesuit during the weekend and dropped both duals.
Sunset won 7-1 over Roseburg. The Tribe's only win was by No. 3 doubles team Lauren Sandfort and Hannah Root, who won 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 over Kathryn Thompson and Jillian Jang.
"Our team is obviously a doubles centered team and (Sunset) still won three out of four matches," Roseburg coach Jeremy Root said.
Jesuit bested Roseburg, 5-3, the following day. Roseburg's No. 1, 2 and 3 doubles teams posted victories.
"Mackenzie Eichman looked good, but she was facing the top girls around the state so it appeared to be a rough No. 1 player," coach Root said.
Eichman will 6-1, 6-1 to Nicole Hopman of Jesuit.
Sunset 7, Roseburg 1
Singles — Jin Yu, S, def. Mackenzie Eichman, R, 6-2, 6-1; Lucy Erikson, S, def. Hannah Jacobsen, R, 6-1, 6-0; Irin Ivanova, S, def. Margaret Sewell, R, 6-0, 6-0; Maya Sonpatki, S, def. Sararah Shirakawa, R, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles — Yara Chehab/Bo Bae Yu, S, def. Samantha Eichman/Jayda Pieske, R, 6-3, 6-1; Nicole Wong/Daphene Wu, S, def. Ally Sandfort/Stephanie Early, R, 6-4, 0-6, 6-1; Lauren Sandfort/Hannah Root, R, def. Kathryn Thompson/Jillian Jang, R, 6-4, -6, 6-4; Brenna Keough/Prisa, S, def. Cece Torvik/Karissa Wattman, R, 6-4, 7-5.
Jesuit 5, Roseburg 3
Singles — Nicole Hopman, J, def. Mackenzie Eichman, R, 6-1, 6-1; Amreen Sandhee, J, def. Hannah Jacobsen, R, 6-2, 6-0; Isabel Crespo, J, def. Karissa Wattman, R, 6-0, 6-0; Ella Sohn, J, def. Margaret Sewell, R, 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles — Samantha Eichman/Jayda Pieske, R, def. Libby Day/Grace Nguyen, J, 6-1, 6-0; Ally Sandfort/Stephanie Early, R, def. Stella Eastman/Gracie Rask, J, 6-0, 6-2; Lauren Sandfort/Hannah Root, R, def. Kenzie Gross/Kassandra Gomez, J, 6-0, 6-1; Camille Arnot/Emily O'Conner, J, def. Sararah Shirakawa/Audrey Goins, R, 6-0, 6-0.
