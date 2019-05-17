BEAVERTON — The Roseburg girls doubles team of Jayda Pieske and Samantha Eichman lost their semifinal match in the OSAA Class 6A tournament on Friday at Babette Horenstein Tennis Center.
Pieske and Eichman, the No. 4 seed, dropped a 6-0, 6-1 decision to top-seeded Bo-bae Yu and Jin Yu of Sunset.
Pieske and Eichman, who whipped Peyton Ritchie and Alexis Aronson of Sheldon 6-1, 6-0 in the quarterfinals earlier Friday, will play for third place on Saturday against second-seeded Maggie Satchwell and Julia Rees of Lincoln.
"That's the same team (Yu twins) that beat Jayda and Adrienne Powell last year in the second round," Roseburg coach Jeremy Root said. "They're pretty good, they don't make mistakes."
Roseburg's other doubles team, Ally Sandfort and Lauren Sandfort, fell 8-4 to Olivia Morris and Meiling Masterson of Clackamas in the consolation semifinals. The Sandfort sisters earlier defeated Emma Donahue and Kaytlin Poulin of Sandy 8-5.
"I can't say we underachieved or overachieved in this tournament," Root said. "Everyone has earned a few points for us, and that's always the goal."
The Sunset girls are in command in the team race with 24 points. Westview (12), Lake Oswego (10.5) and Roseburg (10) round out the top four.
In the boys' tournament, Roseburg senior Ethan Smith won a pair of consolation singles matches to advance to the semifinals. Smith, the No. 7 seed who lost his first-round match Thursday, defeated Micah Tran of McKay 8-1 and eliminated David Ruder of Forest Grove 8-2.
Smith will meet Roger Stone of Clackamas on Saturday.
In doubles, Roseburg's Michael Bober and Robbie Clarke lost their consolation match 8-4 to Joshua Marine and Dylan Warren of Summit. Jimmy Laws and Brian Powell lost 8-2 to Nalen Stephens and Will Gardner of McMinnville in the consolation quarterfinals.
The Jesuit boys lead the team standings with 30 points, followed by Lincoln with 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.