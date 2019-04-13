The Roseburg girls tennis team placed second in the Roseburg Invitational at the Umpqua Valley Tennis Center on Saturday.
Summit defeated Roseburg 5-3 in the championship dual to earn the team title. Sheldon defeated Ashland to take third.
The Tribe held its own against a strong Summit team even without two of its strongest players as Samantha and Mackenzie Eichman didn't play Saturday. Jayda Pieske played as Roseburg's No. 1 singles player in Eichman's absence and defeated Summit's Anika Groener 2-6, 7-6, 10-8. Hannah Root also won her singles match for Roseburg. In doubles, only Roseburg's Leann Laws and Steffi Early earned a win, defeating Sasha Schottinaefer and Jasa Stella 6-2, 6-1.
Roseburg will have a conference dual with North Medford on Tuesday.
Summit 5, Roseburg 3
Singles — Jayda Pieske, R. def. Anike Groener, S. 2-6, 7-6, 10-8; Hannah Root, R. def. Beth Lindsay 4-6, 6-3, 10-6; Minni Diougaurdi, S. def. Abby Medak, R. 6-0, 6-0; Meredith Nader, S. def. Maggie Sewell, R. 6-0, 6-0
Doubles — Rutherford/Wecher, S. def. Ally Sandfort-Lauren Sandfort, R. 4-6, 7-6, 10-8; Laws/Early, def. Schottinaefer/Sasha, S. 6-2, 6-1; Echrisman/Weberg, S. def. Shirakawa/Watman, R. 6-0, 6-3; Nyguyen/Kieder def. Bryan/Goins 6-0, 6-0.
