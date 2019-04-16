MEDFORD — The Roseburg girls tennis team completely outclassed North Medford in Tuesday's Southwest Conference dual.
Roseburg claimed all eight matches and only lost seven total games.
Notable victories from the Tribe were Steffi Early, who swept her opponent in straight sets, as did Jayda Pieske. In doubles, Cecilia Torvik and Sirara Shirakawa earned a sweep, along with Krissy Watman and Maggie Sewell.
Roseburg will dual with Sheldon on Thursday.
Roseburg 8, North Medford 0
Singles — S. Eichman, R. def. Bryan, N.M 6-0, 6-0; Pieske, R. def. Hageman, N.M. 6-0, 6-0; Early, R. def. Mendibil, N.M. 6-0, 6-0; Goins, R. def. Burnett, N.m. 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles — L. Sandfort-A. Sanfort, R. def. Parducci-Sandler, N.M. 6-1, 6-3; Root-Laws, R. def. Taylor-Baretto, N.M. 6-0, 6-1; Torvik-Shirakawa, R. def. Nunes-Bordin N.M. 6-0, 6-1; Wattman-Sewell, R. def. Baures-Jackle, N.M. 6-0, 6-0.
