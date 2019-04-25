GRANTS PASS — The Roseburg girls tennis team won three singles matches and two doubles matches and defeated Grants Pass 5-3 on Thursday in a Southwest Conference dual meet.
Mackenzie Eichman, the Tribe's No. 1 singles player, downed Valeria Moya 6-1, 6-3. Hannah Root in No. 2 singles and Hannah Jacobsen in No. 3 singles each won in straight sets.
Jayda Pieske and Samantha Eichman, the No. 2 doubles team, and Ally Sandfort and Lauren Sandfort, No. 4 doubles, posted victories in straight sets.
The Indians will play in the Bend Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
Roseburg 5, Grants Pass 3
Singles — Mackenzie Eichman, R, def. Valeria Moya, GP, 6-1, 6-3; Hannah Root, R, def. Shelby Bowen, GP, 6-1, 6-4; Hannah Jacobsen, R, def. Elle Isabell, GP, 6-1, 6-0; Sydney Marco, GP, won by default.
Doubles — Jayda Pieske-Samantha Eichman, R, def. Berkiee Bennett-Anmei Goei, GP, 6-2, 6-3; Ally Sandfort-Lauren Sandfort, R, def. Allie Rist-Makena Cubic, GP, 6-1, 6-3; Olivia Bauer-Lily Sloan, GP, def. Sararah Shirakawa-Krissy Wattman R, 6-1, 6-2; Kailyn Hull-Kara Feskens, GP, def. Maggie Sewell-Abby Medak, R, 7-5, 6-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.