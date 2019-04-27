BEND — The Roseburg girls tennis team defeated Jesuit 5-3 in the championship dual of the Collier Cup Invitational on Saturday.
The Indians downed Summit 5-3 in the semifinals. Roseburg avenged earlier losses this season to Jesuit and Summit.
Roseburg got wins from Mackenzie Eichman, Samantha Eichman, Jayda Pieske and Steffi Early in singles against Jesuit. The doubles team of Lauren and Ally Sandfort was victorious.
"The girls had great energy today and played with determination," RHS coach Jeremy Root said. "Steffi Early showed true grit, winning all her matches this weekend. The doubles teams showed improvement playing together."
Roseburg 5, Summit 3
Singles — Mackenzie Eichman, R, def. Anika Groener, S, 4-6, 6-1, (10-8); Steffi Early, R, def. Beth Lindsay, S, 6-2, 4-6, (13-11); Meredith Nader, S, def. Hannah Jacobson, R, 6-2, 6-2; Mckenzie Klecker, S, def. Parker Bassett, R, 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles — Samantha Eichman-Jayda Pieske, R, def. Catherine Rutherford-Sophie Wecker, S, 6-2, 6-3; Ally Sandfort-Lauren Sandfort, R, def. Steele Jasa-Emma Nguyen, S, 6-2, 6-2; Hannah Root-LeeAnn Laws, R, def. Sasha Schotthoefer-Abby Weberg, S, 6-1, 6-2; Mia Smith-Kaitlyn Wood, S, def. CC Torvik-Sararah Shirakawa, R, 6-3, 6-2.
Roseburg 5, Jesuit 3
Singles — Mackenzie Eichman R, def. Amnean Sandhu, J 6-1, 6-3; Samantha Eichman, R, def. Gracie Rask, J, 6-1, 6-1; Jayda Pieske, R, def. Stela Eastmen, J, 6-4, 6-1; Steffi Early, R, def. Giselle Weasterdahl, J, 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles — Lauren Sandfort-Ally Sandfort, R, def. Virginia Larner-Libby Day, J, 6-2, 7-5; Ella Sohn-Isabel Crespo, J, def. Hannah Root-LeeAnn Laws, R, 6-3, 5-7, 10-8; Kassandra Gomez-Grace Nguyen, J, def. Cecilia Torvik-Sararah Shirakawa, R, 6-2, 6-3; Camille Arnot-Emily O’Connor, J, def. Karissa Watman-Maggie Sewell, 6-2, 6-2.
