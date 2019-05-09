The Roseburg High boys and girls tennis teams played host to the opening day of the Southwest Conference district tournament on Thursday, and players from both teams used the day as an opportunity to defend their home court and show their talents with state tournament berths on the line.
Every player who reaches the semifinals earns a trip to state, and qualification would be earned and decided on the first day.
The Roseburg girls entered the tournament at Umpqua Valley Tennis Center undefeated in conference play, having won or tied every SWC dual they played and looked to uphold their status as the district favorites.
Roseburg's top singles player, sophomore Mackenzie Eichman, was the No. 2 seed and cruised to the semifinals, which will be held on Saturday.
Also advancing in singles was Steffi Early, Roseburg's No. 3 singles player who pulled off an upset and will face the No. 1 seed in the semis.
Roseburg's doubles team of Samantha Eichman and Jayda Pieske, the top ranked duo in the SWC, advanced to the the semis with relatively little resistance, winning a pair of matches and only giving up one point along the way.
Sisters Alexandra and Lauren Sandfort also reached the semifinals on Thursday. The pair entered the tournament as the No. 3 seed and advanced in a pair of contested matches and won their quarterfinals match 7-5, 6-3.
After their quarterfinal victory, an enthused Ally Sandfort ran up the stairs inside the Paul Jackson Tennis Center and could be heard across the indoor viewing rooms yelling with jubilance, "Yes! Yes! Yes! Let's go!" before bear-hugging her parents in joy and in tears while celebrating one final trip to the state tournament.
Her sister was not far behind, shedding tears of joy while celebrating with her family and Roseburg coach Jeremy Root.
"Our girls supported each other all day and they really had some tough matches. It was special seeing our boys and girls teams supporting one another, it was a special day for tennis in Roseburg, I thought it was really just a great day," Root said.
Hannah Root and Leanne Laws, the Tribe's No. 3 doubles team, fell in three sets in their quarterfinal match, 7-5, 5-7, 5-7. The duo fought hard through the entire match, but ultimately could not escape to a semifinal appearance and state berth.
Roseburg's boys team had similarly dominated SWC competition throughout the regular season, but only had the top seed on the singles side.
Roseburg senior Ethan Smith did earn the top seed and entered the tournament with high expectations of himself. Smith was able to cruise straight to the semifinals, winning both of his matches without giving up a point to earn himself a trip to state.
No other singles players from Roseburg were able to advance to the semifinals, but Justin Leavens did earn a spot in the consolation championship match, defeating teammate Cooper Ray to earn a berth in the consolation final.
Roseburg's boys did have two doubles teams advance to the semis on Thursday. The No. 2-seeded team of Michael Bober and Robby Clarke advanced without trouble to earn their spot at state.
Roseburg's second doubles team of Brian Powell and Jimmy Laws was unseeded entering the tournament and upset the third-seeded duo from South Eugene that had been to state the previous two years in the quarterfinals to set up a matchup with Bober and Clarke in the semis. Powell and Laws are headed to state.
The victory by Laws and Powell drew a big celebration from their teammates, with Laws and Powell winning their final game 6-1. As Laws shot the final point out of reach of his opponent, Clarke ran and jumped to the fence and screamed in triumph as other Roseburg players cheered and danced in a brilliant celebration.
Bober defined the duo's win as "The upset of the tournament. Hands down."
Bober was also satisfied with where him and Clarke are.
"We've been doing what we expected to do and I'm excited for another trip to state," Bober said.
The semifinals will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at Umpqua Valley Tennis Center.
Semifinals Pairings
BOYS
Singles — Ethan Smith, Roseburg vs. Anthony Maravilla, Grants Pass; Brooks Lerfald, Sheldon, vs. Aria Movassaghi, South Eugene.
Doubles — Jaxon Schatza-Nicolas Rist, Grants Pass, vs. Alex Song-Andy Vestal, Sheldon; Michael Bober-Robby Clarke, Roseburg, vs. Jimmy Laws-Brian Powell, Roseburg.
GIRLS
Singles — Lauren Kreutzer, Sheldon, vs. Stephanie Early, Roseburg; Mackenzie Eichman, Roseburg vs. Elizabeth Williams, Grants Pass.
Doubles — Samantha Eichman-Jayda Pieske, Roseburg, vs. Sara Campbell-Mandy Thorburn, Sheldon; Ally Sandfort-Lauren Sandfort, Roseburg, vs. Peyton Ritchie-Alexis Aronson, Sheldon.
