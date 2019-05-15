Roseburg will send six girls and five boys to the OSAA Class 6A Championships this weekend at Babette Horenstein Tennis Center (Tualatin Hills) in Beaverton.
The tournaments get under way at 8 a.m. Thursday and run through Saturday.
Qualifying for the Roseburg girls in singles were sophomore Mackenzie Eichman and junior Stef Early. The doubles teams of sophomore Jayda Pieske and junior Samantha Eichman and senior Ally Sandfort and sophomore Lauren Sandfort also advanced.
The Roseburg boys qualified senior Ethan Smith in singles, and the doubles teams of senior Michael Bober and junior Robbie Clarke and junior Jimmy Laws and freshman Brian Powell.
The RHS girls finished second behind three-time defending champion Lake Oswego in the team standings last year. Coach Jeremy Root feels his team is capable of a top-four finish, but considers Sunset the favorite. The Apollos tied for third with Jesuit in 2018.
Sunset qualified two doubles teams and one singles player. Lincoln and McMinnville each qualified three doubles teams and one singles player, while Lake Oswego and Summit both advanced three in singles and one doubles team.
“Sunset is really deep,” Root said. “Our girls need to show up and not think about it too much, just play tennis. Take it one step at a time.”
The Roseburg girls last won state in 1971.
Pieske and Samantha Eichman, who won the Southwest Conference title, are the No. 4 seed and have a bye in the first round. They’ll face either Sydney Stratton and Emma Reiser of Sandy or Alex Johnston and Maria Montagne of Bend in the second round.
“They (Pieske and Sam Eichman) should do quite well,” Root said. “They’ve got a good opportunity. They haven’t played together a lot, but I think they’re improving every day.”
The Sandfort sisters will play Sophie Wecker and Catherine Rutherford of Summit in the first round. Wecker and Rutherford won the district crown.
Mackenzie Eichman, the SWC runner-up, meets Beth Lindsay of Summit in the first round. Early plays Rebecca Prassas of Lake Oswego.
“The singles bracket is just about as deep as it’s been,” Root said. “Mackenzie’s second-round match is going to be tough. She lost to her (third-seeded Mariam Nechiporuk of Lake Oswego) last year at state, but I think she can beat her.”
Smith, the SWC champ, is the No. 7 seed in boys singles. He’ll play Drew Wiley of Wilson in the first round.
In doubles, Bober and Clarke take on Clayton Allen and Atharv Bhingharde of Lincoln in their opening match. Laws and Powell will face Jesh Pintor and Marcus Hopkins of Newberg.
