The Roseburg and Sheldon girls tennis teams battled to a 4-4 tie in a Southwest Conference dual meet on Thursday at Umpqua Valley Tennis Center.
Samantha Eichman (No. 2 singles), Hannah Root (No. 3 singles) and two doubles teams won matches for the Indians.
Roseburg 4, Sheldon 4
Singles — Lauren Kreutzer, S, def. Mackenzie Eichman, R, 6-3, 6-2; Samantha Eichman, R, def. Eadie Paulson, S, 6-1, 6-1; Hannah Root, R, def. Julia Reilly S, 6-0, 6-1; Gabby Thorbum, S, def. Maggie Sewell, R, 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles — Jayda Pieske-Steffi Early, R, def. Peyton Richie-Alexis Aronson, S, 7-5, 3-6, 10-4; Lauren Sandfort-Ally Sandfort, R def. Sara Campbell-Mandy Thorbum, S, 6-3, 6-3; Julia Kushan-MaddieWinderr, S, def. Leanne Laws-Cecilia Torvik, R, 6-4, 6-3; Zoe Sanderson-Gianni Gallagher, S, def. Sararah Shirakawa-Parker Basset, R, 6-1, 5-7, 10-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.