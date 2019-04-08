BLUE RIVER — Camas Valley's track and field athletes turned in a strong showing at the AMJ Invitational on Saturday at McKenzie High School.
Bryson Wolfe, Noel Krissie and Clara DeRoss each won two individual events for the Hornets.
Wolfe won the 100 meters in 11.91 seconds and the 200 in 24.33. Krissie finished first in the girls 100 (13.04) and 800 (2:38.43), while Clara DeRoss was first in the girls discus (85-2) and javelin (100-10 1/2).
Other winners for C.V. were Nathan O'Connor in the 800 (2:12.80), Jared Hunt in the javelin (140-10 1/2) and the 4x400 relay team of O'Connor, Tristan Casteel, Tyler Lindsey and Hunt (3:52.02). Lomasi Kerr of Riddle won the girls shot put (29-9).
Finishing second were Joy DeRoss in the girls discus (83-2) and the 4x100 relay team of Hunt, O'Connor, Bridger Godfrey and Wolfe (47.36).
The Camas Valley boys finished second in the team standings with 93 points, trailing Hosanna Christian (114.5). The C.V. girls finished third (54) behind Paisley (113) and Sherman (64).
