BLUE RIVER — Camas Valley, Days Creek, Elkton and Glendale all had winners in the Class 1A Special District 2 track and field meet on Saturday at the McKenzie Community Track.
Finishing first for the Hornets were Noel Krissie of Camas Valley in the girls 100 meters (12.82 seconds) and 200 (26.98), Jared Hunt in the javelin (170-0), Bryson Wolfe in the 400 (52.72), Nathan O'Connor in the 800 (2:08.97), Joy DeRoss in the girls shot put (35-11 1/2), the 4x100 relay team of Hunt, Nathan O'Connor, Bridger Godfrey and Wolfe (45.53).
Moriah Michaels of Days Creek won the girls long jump (16-1 1/2), Sadie Olson of Elkton won the girls discus (110-9), Margaret Byle of Elkton won the 400 (1:03.55) and Elijah Wytcherley of Glendale won the high jump (5-10).
The Hosanna Christian and Paisley girls captured team titles. The Camas Valley boys finished third with 84 points.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Hosanna Christian 103, Crow 97, Camas Valley 84, North Lake 65, Pacific 45, Paisley 43, Mapleton 43, Glendale 26, Powers 25, Umpqua Valley Christian 22, McKenzie 22, Triangle Lake 20, Triad 16, Days Creek 12, Riddle 11, Chiloquin 10, New Hope Christian 5, Mohawk 5, Prospect 4.
100 — 1. JJ Neece, Map, 11.64; 2. Daniel Quirk, McK, 11.74; 3. Bridger Godfrey, CV, 11.96. 200 — 1. David Pedrick, Po, 23.49; 2. Jacob Moore, HC, 23.69; 3. Daniel Quirk, McK, 23.79. 400 — 1. Bryson Wolfe, CV, 52.72; 2. Christian Coleman, HC, 53.07; 3. Jacob Moore, HC, 53.90. 800 — 1. Nathan O'Connor, CV, 2:08.97; 2. Kody Roberts, Cr, 2:10.93; 3. Jacob Breding, Cr, 2:11.32. 1,500 — 1. Ethan Fine, NL, 4:35.63; 2. Zach Pennel, TL, 4:36.24; 3. Quince Nye, Pac, 4:40.43. 3,000 — 1. Ethan Fine, NL, 10:15.10; 2. Joel Perry, Cr, 10:25.19; 3. Kody Roberts, Cr, 10:32.80. 110 HURDLES — 1. Mikey Sanchas, HC, 16.67; 2. Curtis Weaver, UVC, 17.58; 3. Shakir Mukhametzyanov, Pai, 17.92. 300 HURDLES — 1. Mikey Sanchas, HC, 44.10; 2. Shakir Mukhametzyanov, Pai, 45.16; 3. Curtis Weaver, UVC, 45.18. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Camas Valley (Jared Hunt, Nathan O'Connor, Bridger Godfrey, Bryson Wolfe), 45.53; 2. Hosanna Christian, 45.57; 3. McKenzie, 46.71. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Hosanna Christian (Kenny Tuttle, Jacob Moore, Mikey Sanchas, Christian Coleman), 3:36.31; 2. Camas Valley (Jared Hunt, Bryson Wolfe, Nathan O'Connor, Tyler Lindsey), 3:37.02; 3. Crow, 3:43.05. SHOT PUT — 1. Aiden Jones, Pa, 48-2; 2. Colton Keeler, Pac, 41-9 3/4; 3. Tobias Vasquez, Chi, 40-8 1/4. DISCUS — 1. Shawn Recca, Cr, 129-5; 2. Mark Simonsen, Cr, 126-6; 3. Aiden Jones, Pai, 114-8. JAVELIN — 1. Jared Hunt, CV, 170-0; 2. JJ Neece, Ma, 150-7 1/2; 3. Clancy Standley, Po, 148-9. HIGH JUMP — 1. Elijah Wytcherley, Gle, 5-10; 2. Tristan Casteel, CV, 5-8; 3. Tyce Grassman, NL, 5-6. POLE VAULT — 1. Cole Vore, NL, 11-6; 2. Kross Miller, Pac, 11-0; 3. Quince Nye, Pac, 10-6. LONG JUMP — 1. JJ Neece, Ma, 20-1; 2. Silas Roth, NL, 20-1/2; 3. Mikey Sanchas, HC, 19-8. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. JJ Neece, Ma, 40-10; 2. Silas Roth, NL, 40-3 1/2; 3. Ethan Moritz, Tr, 39-6 3/4.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Paisley 87, North Lake 80, Crow 60.5, Pacific 51, Elkton 44.5, Triad 41.5, Days Creek 40.5, Gilchrist 35.5, Camas Valley 35, Hosanna Christian 31, Mapleton 30, Triangle Lake 28, Chiloquin 28, McKenzie 20.5, New Hope Christian 17, Glendale 5, Umpqua Valley Christian 4, Mohawk 2.
100 — 1. Noel Krissie, CV, 12.82; 2. Moriah Michaels, DC, 12.92; 3. Kya Nelson, HC, 12.93. 200 — 1. Noel Krissie, CV, 26.98; 2. Margaret Byle, Elk, 27.15; 3. Moriah Michaels, DC, 27.92. 400 — 1. Margaret Byle, Elk, 1:03.55; 2. Moriah Michaels, DC, 1:04.63; 2. Trinity Holmes, Ma, 1:11.30. 800 — 1. Abigail Sanders, Pai, 2:41.42; 2. Madison May, Cr, 2:46.51; 3. Finnja Lauber, Tr, 2:49.33. 1,500 — 1. Megan Green, Cr, 5:33.77; 2. Erica Reed, Chi, 5:51.22; 3. Finnja Lauber, Tr, 5:52.14. 3,000 — 1. Megan Green, Cr, 11:55.96; 2. Judah Koehler, NL, 12:32.33; 3. Cosie Fowler, TL, 12:40.81. 100 HURDLES — 1. Madi Hall, Pac, 16.73; 2. Vanessa Koon, Chi, 17.97; 3. Briana Church, NL, 18.33. 300 HURDLES — 1. Andrea Roth, NL, 48.46; 2. Mia Milasinovic, Pai, 49.25; 3. Madi Hall, Pac, 50.93. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Hosanna Christian (Ellie Niehus, Kya Nelson, Amelia Moore, Miriam Levesque), 53.92; 2. Paisley, 54.07; 3. Chiloquin, 57.40. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Triad (Finnja Lauber, Allison Edgar, Savannah Lutz, Bailey Gagneur), 4:34.82; 2. North Lake, 4:36.30; 3. Paisley, 4:40.91. SHOT PUT — 1. Joy DeRoss, CV, 35-11 1.2; 2. Caitlyn Frenkle, Pac, 34-10; 3. Chloe Erdahl, McK, 33-10. DISCUS — 1. Sadie Olson, Elk, 110-9; 2. Caitlyn Trenkle, Pac, 92-3; 3. Alissa Oliver, Gil, 91-8. JAVELIN — 1. Bailey Ellis, TL, 106-11 1/2; 2. Brian Church, NL, 104-3; 3. Jessica House, NL, 102-0. HIGH JUMP — 1. Mia Milasinovic, Pai, 5-0; 2. Allison Edgar, Tr, 4-11; 3. Andrea Roth, NL, 4-8. POLE VAULT — 1. Briana Church, NL, 9-0; 2. Madison May, Cr, 8-0; 3. Jessica House, NL, 7-6. LONG JUMP — 1. Moriah Michaels, DC, 16-1 1/2; 2. Madi Hall, Pac, 15-7 3/4; 3. Lattigo Norris, Pai, 15-1. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Mia Milasinovic, Pai, 33-7 1/2; 2. Madi Hall, Pac, 33-4 1/2; 3. Andrea Roth, NL, 32-1/4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.