JEFFERSON — Camas Valley and Oakland fared well in Saturday's J-Town Small School Classic track and field meet at Jefferson High School.
C.V. junior Jared Hunt broke the school record in the javelin held by his older brother, Theran, with a throw of 162-6 1/2. Freshman Clara DeRoss won the girls javelin (106-2) and Noel Krissie won the girls 400 meters (1:04.57).
Oakland's winners included Wyatt Smith in the 800 (2:08.98), Colton Langdon in the 110 hurdles (16.71) and 300 hurdles (45.76), Kevin Meier in the triple jump (42-3 1/2) and Johanna Simonson in the girls pole vault (8-6).
Joy DeRoss of C.V. placed second in the girls shot put (33-6) and discus (104-7), and Krissie was second in the 800 (2:42.01).
Oakland got runner-up finishes from Smith in the 1,500 (4:35.13) and Sarah Sigl in the girls 100 hurdles (18.32). The 4x400 girls relay team of Hannah Oberman, Jolyn Vogel-Hunt, Kaylee Simonson and Sigl was second (4:47.06).
The Santiam boys and Southwest Christian girls won team titles. The Oakland boys were second (67.5) and the Oakland girls finished third (63).
