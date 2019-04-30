BANDON — Camas Valley, Umpqua Valley Christian and Glendale sent athletes to the Bandon Small Schools Invitational track and field meet on Tuesday.
Camas Valley's Bryson Wolfe took first place in the 100 meters, clocking 11.87 seconds. Also winning on the boys' side individually for Camas Valley was Tyler Lindsey, who won the 800 with a time of 2:21.38.
Camas Valley's 4x400 relay team of Jared Hunt, Nathan O'Connor, Wolfe and Lindsey finished first (3:41.72).
Camas Valley had two girls winners. Joy DeRoss took first in the shot put (35-11) and discus (115-2) and her younger sister, Clara DeRoss, was first in the javelin (110-10).
UVC's Curtis Weaver took first in the 300 hurdles (47.27). Hannah Hull won the girls 3,000 (13:56.00). Elijah Wytcherley of Glendale won the high jump (5-8).
Camas Valley's boys placed fourth with 93 points, while the girls took sixth 940). UVC's teams both finished eighth.
