MEDFORD — Shakiyah Candelaria, Jadyn Vermillion and Mallory Turner helped the Sutherlin girls track and field team to a second place finish in a four-team Special District 4 meet on Wednesday.
Candelaria won the long jump (14-3) and triple jump (29-9), and ran a leg on the first place 4x100 relay team (52.27). Vermillion, a sophomore, won the 400 meters with a PR 1:00.36. Turner, a freshman, won the 100 hurdles (17.67) and tied for first in the high jump (5-1).
Sutherlin's Abby Masterfield finished first in the javelin (91-6) and sophomore Haven Pickup of South Umpqua won the 1,500 (5:41.37).
In the boys' meet, junior Gavin Eastwood of Sutherlin had the top individual performance, clearing a PR 6-4 in the high jump for the win.
Other county winners included Bryce Olsen of Sutherlin in the javelin (143-4), Dale Wells of South Umpqua in the 3,000 (10:44.52), Nick Hutchinson of S.U. in the 110 hurdles (21.42) and Devyn Lincecum of S.U. in the 300 hurdles (44.17).
St. Mary's won the boys' meet with 181 points, followed by Cascade Christian (144), Sutherlin (99) and S.U. (87). The St. Mary's girls were first (201), followed by Sutherlin (111.5), S.U. (106.5) and Cascade Christian (90).
