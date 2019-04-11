CAVE JUNCTION — Canyonville Academy junior Lily Allen won all three sprinting races in a four-team small schools track and field meet hosted by Illinois Valley on Wednesday.
Allen finished first in the girls 100 meters (13.06 seconds), 200 (28.45) and 400 (1:04.40).
C.A. freshman Josiah Vincent placed second in the 1,500 (5:18.0) and 3,000 (11:43.69). Senior Nathaniel Bates finished second in the javelin (100-8).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.