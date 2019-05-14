Ron Pope loves what the Camas Valley High School boys and girls track and field team has accomplished this season. There's one non-competitive thing about his team, however, he loves just as much.
That was on display earlier this season when the team had made a stop in Albany on its way home from a track meet and saw a down-on-her-luck woman looking for help. Instead of moving along back onto Interstate 5, the team members convinced Pope to turn around to where the woman was so they could help out.
Those team members came up with $25, and the gesture, Pope said, brought the woman to tears.
"There have been a lot of great things that have happened this season," the coach said. "That was definitely a highlight. Those are the kind of kids I have. It's not just about track and field with them."
And this weekend, the Hornets will have a chance to make a lot more memories when they compete in the OSAA Class 1A Championships. The meet is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Western Oregon University in Monmouth.
Camas Valley will be well-represented in the girls' and boys' meets, and two of the Hornets' female athletes have legitimate state-title aspirations. One is sophomore thrower Joy DeRoss, whose top marks in the shot put (37 feet, 3 3/4 inches) and discus (120-6 1/4) lead everyone in Class 1A.
Another is Camas Valley junior Noel Krissie, whose times in the 100 (12.82 seconds) and 200 meters (26.98) rank No. 2 and 3, respectively, in 1A. Both of those times came at the Special District 2 meet last Saturday, and her season-best time of 1:01.80 in the 400 ranks fifth and not far behind time top time of 1:00.49 from Hosanna Christian's Kya Nelson.
Jared Hunt leads the way for Camas Valley's boys. He runs legs for the Hornets' state-qualifying 4x100 and 4x400 relays, and his personal-best throw of 172-6 from the Grants Pass Rotary Invitational last month is Class 1A's best this season. The Hornets' 4x100 relay (45.53) and 4x400 relay (3:37.02) rank fourth in 1A.
Those performances helped Camas Valley finish third in last weekend's district meet and left hopes for more stellar performances in Monmouth.
"We already have our cake," Pope said. "Now we're looking for the icing."
Glendale's Elijah Wytcherley has gone 6-1 in the high jump, good for third in 1A. Camas Valley's Nathan O'Connor is sixth in the 800 (2:06.43).
In the girls' meet, Moriah Michaels of Days Creek has a season-best time of 12.92 in the 100 meters and 27.27 in the 200 to make her a contender for two podium spots. She's also ranked eighth in the 400 (1:03.24). Her top jump of 16-10 3/4 at the April 13 Prefontaine Rotary Memorial is still the second-best in 1A this year.
Elkton's Sadie Olson will also likely compete for a podium pot in the shot put (33-1 3/4) and discus (110-9).
CLASS 2A
Glide's boys track and field team has the two top state-title contenders in Dillon Towne and Zach Holland.
Holland, a senior, has a top mark of 195-6 in the javelin that is close to 25 feet further from the closest 2A competitor and is ranked fifth among all Oregon classifications. Also a senior, Towne's top discus throw of 165-2 is tops in 2A and eighth in all of Oregon. His top mark of 49-2 1/4 is ranked third in 2A.
Oakland's Kevin Meier is ranked second in the triple jump at 43-8 1/2 — only 1 1/2 inches short of 2A's top jump of 43-10 from Jefferson's Cesar Sepulveda — and third in the pole vault at 13-0.
The Glide girls also have the top two marks in the discus courtesy of Kaylee Hendron (135-3) and India Dishman (122-2). Hendron also has a mark of 37-7 1/2 in the shot put, good for second in 2A behind Santiam's Liliana Lyness (39-3 1/4).
Canyonville Christian has a podium contender in junior Lily Allen, who has the third-best time in the 100 (13.06), is fifth best in the 200 (26.99) and is seventh best in the 400 (1:02.33).
Jon Mitchell is a page designer, photographer and writer for The News-Review. He can be reached at 541-957-4214, or at jmitchell@nrtoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJonMitchell.
