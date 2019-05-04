The 70th annual Grants Pass Rotary Invitational track and field meet brought out the best in the athletes on Saturday at Russ Werner Field in Grants Pass.
Roseburg, Sutherlin, Glide and Camas Valley all had first-place performances in the varsity and freshman/sophomore meets on a muggy spring day in Josephine County.
Junior Gracious Lusby delivered a special moment for Roseburg, breaking the school record in the 200 meters with a time of 24.30 seconds. Lusby, who finished second behind Baylee Touey of North Valley (23.60), bettered the previous record of 24.68 set by Misha Looney in 1992.
Lusby also placed second in the 100 in 12.26, trailing Touey (12.10).
“Gracious had an amazing day,” RHS coach Gwen Bartlett said. “She had some really good competition and performed extremely well in the 200. She was on cloud nine.”
The Indians got wins from junior Zachary Traul in the 3,000 (9:06.88), freshman Eliza Eckman in the girls 3,000 (9:06.98) and senior Carson Ellis in the shot put (51-2 1/4). Ellis set a PR.
Senior Merhawi Lake placed third in the 400 (51.94) and senior Elijah Hansen was fourth in the 800 (1:58.49), both PRs.
“We had a great day,” Bartlett said. “The weather was warm and the kids were ready to go.”
Other county winners included Glide senior Dillon Towne in the discus (160-8), Glide senior Zach Holland in the javelin (174-0) and Sutherlin junior Gavin Eastwood in the high jump (6-2).
Finishing second were Sutherlin senior Bryce Olsen in the javelin (174-0, PR) and Glide senior Kaylee Hendron in the girls discus (132-10). Finishing third were junior Jared Hunt of Camas Valley in the javelin (172-6, PR, school record) and sophomore Jadyn Vermillion of Sutherlin in the girls triple jump (33-11).
Vermillion added fourth-place finishes in the 400 (1:01.11) and long jump (16-4 1/2).
The North Medford boys and Grants Pass girls captured team titles. The RHS boys finished fifth and the girls were ninth.
In the frosh/soph meet, Roseburg freshman Landyn Dupper won the long jump (20-4) and 100 (11.49) and freshman Carson Six was second in the long jump (20-3/4, PR). C.V. freshman Clara DeRoss was first in the girls javelin (107-0) and Sutherlin freshman Mallory Turner won the girls high jump (5-2).
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — North Medford 114.5, South Medford 84, Grants Pass 80, Mazama 75.5, Roseburg 47, Crater 43, Hidden Valley 41, Henley 31, Cascade Christian 26, North Valley 23, Glide 23, Sutherlin 18, Thurston 17, Ashland 14.5, St. Mary’s 11, Eagle Point 7.5, Camas Valley 6.
100 — 1. Ben Carringer, Maz, 11.12; 2. James Royster, NM, 11.29; 3. Levi Ellerbeck, CC, 11.31. 200 — 1. Ben Carringer, Maz, 22.51; 2. Levi Ellerbeck, CC, 23.02; 3. Daniel Olson, NM, 23.02. 400 — 1. Tomas Kopriva, SM, 50.41; 2. Andrew Michels, St.M, 50.97; 3. Merhawi Lake, Ro, 51.94; 6. Eddie Herskovitz, Ro, 52.73; 7. John Dauterman, Ro, 53.36. 800 — 1. Ryland McCullough, Cr, 1:57.81; 2. Arlo Davis, Ash, 1:58.07; 3. Daniel Beckstead, GP, 1:58.35; 4. Elijah Hansen, Ro, 1:58.49. 1,500 — 1. Daniel Beckstead, GP, 3:57.64; 2. Truett Bostwick, SM, 4:08.40; 3. Michael Maiorano, SM, 4:09.65; 7. Hunter Agsten, Ro, 4:23.71. 3,000 — 1. Zachary Traul, Ro, 9:06.98; 2. Michael Maiorano, SM, 9:10.37; 3. Tanner Sayers, SM, 9:26.41; 5. Hunter Agsten, Ro, 9:42.44. 110 HURDLES — 1. Turner Nye, NM, 14.75; 2. Nick Moore, Th, 15.66; 3. Aidan Vanderhoof, NM, 16.05. 300 HURDLES — 1. Turner Nye, NM, 39.24; 2. Aidan Vanderhoof, NM, 40.87; 3. Danny Cossette, NM, 41.70. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Mazama (Nicholas Drake, Chad Remstedt, Aidan Kindt, Ben Carringer), 43.52; 2. North Medford, 43.96; 3. Cascade Christian, 44.18. 4x400 RELAY — 1. North Medford (Aidan Vanderhoof, Danny Cossette, Turner Nye, Jacob Allmaras), 3:29.01; 2. South Medford, 3:31.19; 3. Mazama, 3:34.67. SHOT PUT — 1. Carson Ellis, Ro, 51-2 1/4; 2. Cody Fisher, Cr, 50-1 3/4; 3. Riley Ortiz, HV, 48-3 1/4; 7. Dillon Towne, Gli, 46-7 1/2. DISCUS — 1. Dillon Towne, Gli, 160-8; 2. Cody Fisher, Cr, 155-0; 3. Collin Marshall, CC, 141-3. JAVELIN — 1. Zach Holland, Gli, 187-5; 2. Bryce Olsen, Suth, 174-0; 3. Jared Hunt, CV, 172-6. HIGH JUMP — 1. Gavin Eastwood, Suth, 6-2; 2. Joe Blanton, HV, 6-1; 3. Garrett Hagerty, HV, 6-1; 5. Collin Warmouth, Ro, 5-10. POLE VAULT — 1. Cody Le Bel, Cr, 14-9; 2. Kolby Bautista, GP, 13-0; 3. Turner Nye, NM, 12-6. LONG JUMP — 1. Ben Carringer, Maz, 21-3 1/4; 2. Jarod Lee, GP, 20-7 3/4; 3. Bryan Partida, Maz, 20-6 1/4. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Luke Lambson, GP, 43-0; 2. Devik Chiang, GP, 40-7 1/4; 3. Sam Dixon, He, 40-6 1/4.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Grants Pass 122, Hidden Valley 73.5, North Valley 67, South Medford 63, Thurston 48.5, St. Mary’s 40, North Medford 39, Henley 38, Roseburg 36, Sutherlin 26, Glide 22, Crater 22, Cascade Christian 21, Brookings-Harbor 14.5, Eagle Point 9, Camas Valley 7, Illinois Valley 5.5, Mazama 4, Coquille 3, Ashland 2.
100 — 1. Baylee Touey, NV, 12.10; 2. Gracious Lusby, Ro, 12.26; 3. Nyah Kendall, HV, 12.44; 4. Noel Krissie, CV, 12.94. 200 — 1. Baylee Touey, NV, 23.60; 2. Gracious Lusby, Ro, 24.30; 3. Nyah Kendall, HV, 24.80; 7. Noel Krissie, CV, 26.10. 400 — 1. Baylee Touey, NV, 57.04; 2. Tatianna Ross, GP, 58.69; 3. MaLayni Stovall, EP, 1:00.03; 4. Jadyn Vermillion, Suth, 1:01.11; 7. Holly Floto, Gli, 1:04.41. 800 — 1. Emma Bennion, St.M, 2:21.05; 2. Faith Schultz, GP, 2:23.52; 3. Emma Schmerbach, SM, 2:25.26; 7. Samantha Eichman, Ro, 2:28.03. 1,500 — 1. Emma Schmerbach, SM, 4:55.68; 2. Emma Bennion, St.M, 4:55.88; 3. Samantha Dara, GP, 5:02.26. 3,000 — 1. Eliza Eckman, Ro, 11:09.21; 2. Abigail Raven, Th, 11:26.99; 3. Gabi Wisnovsky, SM, 11:47.13. 100 HURDLES — 1. Adael Scatena, Th, 14.69; 2. Morgan Burke, SM, 15.87; 3. Hailey Westbrook, GP, 15.89. 300 HURDLES — 1. Adael Scatena, Th, 44.00; 2. Emma Bennion, St.M, 45.60; 3. Karlee Touey, NV, 46.60. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Hidden Valley (Jaaden Steele, Nyah Kendall, Jenelle Hurley, Jada Hurley), 47.97; 2. Grants Pass, 49.09; 3. Thurston, 50.64; 4. Sutherlin (Mallory Turner, Shakiyah Candelaria, Sierra Nielsen, Jadyn Vermillion), 50.72. 4x400 RELAY — 1. North Valley (Gabby Ente, Rebecca Miller, Karlee Touey, Baylee Touey), 4:10.98; 2. Thurston, 4:12.33; 3. Henley, 4:17.89; 5. Sutherlin (Shakiyah Candelaria, Sierra Nielsen, Mallory Turner, Mariah Summers), 4:23.02. SHOT PUT — 1. Jaida Ross, NM, 46-7 1/2; 2. Kaiah Fisher, HV, 41-10 1/4; 3. Katie Rietmann, St.M, 40-10 1/2; 6. Kaylee Hendron, Gli, 37-2 3/4. DISCUS — 1. Jaida Ross, NM, 136-9; 2. Kaylee Hendron, Gli, 132-10; 3. Abbey Alexander, CC, 121-5; 6. India Dishman, Gli, 111-9. JAVELIN — 1. Kamaile Kaeo, NM, 121-7; 2. Kaylee Touey, NV, 117-9; 3. Mackenzie Van Ess, GP, 108-8; 6. Gretchen Lucido, Ro, 104-5. HIGH JUMP — 1. Jenelle Hurley, HV, 5-3; 2. Jaeda Boutwell, SM, 5-2; 3. Lyndee McLaughlin, He, 5-1. POLE VAULT — 1. Galena Baumann, GP, 10-3; 2. Gracen Hokanson, Cr, 10-0; 3. Brynli Logue, GP, 8-6; 5. (tie) Mickey Fulton, BH, and Erin Mendelson, Ro, 8-0. LONG JUMP — 1. Camdyn Bruner, GP, 18-3/4; 2. Jenelle Hurley, HV, 17-4; 3. Jane Ersepke, NM, 16-8 1/2; 4. Jadyn Vermillion, Suth, 16-4 1/2. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Camdyn Bruner, GP, 36-8 3/4; 2. Jenelle Hurley, HV, 35-8 3/4; 3. Jadyn Vermillion, Suth, 33-11; 5. Holly Floto, Gli, 33-6 1/2.
