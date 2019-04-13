WINSTON — Douglas County track and field athletes were on display during the Petersen Memorial Invitational on Saturday at Douglas High School.
Oakland, a Class 2A school, swept the team titles. The Oakland boys compiled 118 points, while the girls finished with 92.
Winning events for the Oakland boys were Colton Langdon in the 110-meter hurdles (18.57 seconds) and 300 hurdles (44.40), the 4x400 relay team of Nathaniel Moan, Easton West, Jayden Henry and Wyatt Smith (3:43.46), and Kevin Meier in the high jump (5-10), long jump (19-11) and triple jump (43-8 1/2).
Douglas coach Barrett Smith said he was told Meier's mark in the triple jump was a new school record.
1A Camas Valley fared well. Bryson Wolfe won the 100 (11.91) and 200 (24.05) and anchored the 4x100 relay to second (46.85). The Hornets were second in the 4x400 relay (3:48.84).
2A Glide took first in three events: Zach Holland in the javelin (195-6, a PR), and Dillon Towne in the shot put (45-10) and discus (144-8).
In the girls' meet, Noel Krissie of C.V. was a triple winner. The junior finished first in the 100 (13.00), 200 (27.33) and 400 (1:01.80).
"She worked hard in the off-season and it's showing," C.V. coach Ron Pope said of Krissie. "Our kids performed well today. We had a lot of PRs."
Haven Pickup of South Umpqua topped the field in the 1,500 (5:32.17) and 3,000 (12:19.51). Kaylee Hendron of Glide won the shot (35-4 1/2) and discus (128-0). MacKenzii Phillips of Douglas was first in the javelin (128-8).
Oakland's winners were Jolyn Vogel-Hunt in the 100 hurdles (17.83) and 300 hurdles (51.29) and Hadley Brooksby in the triple jump (34-0).
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Oakland 118, Brookings 116.5, Lost River 84, Glide 75.5, Crow 71, Camas Valley 64, Douglas 32.5, South Umpqua 22, Triad 18, Bonanza 12, St. Mary's 3.5, Phoenix 3.
100 — 1. Bryson Wolfe, CV, 11.91; 2. Bryan Ayala, LR, 11.94; 3. Jayce Fenner, LR, 12.01. 200 — 1. Bryson Wolfe, CV, 24.05; 2. Easton West, Oak, 24.36; 3. Jayce Fenner, LR, 24.40. 400 — 1. Christian Steendahl, Bro, 55.11; 2. Nathaniel Moan, Oak, 55.15; 3. Jayden Henry, Oak, 55.95. 800 — 1. Kaleb Barnes, Bro, 2:10.50; 2. Kody Roberts, Cr, 2:10.50; 3. Nathan O'Connor, CV, 2:10.51. 1,500 — 1. Kaleb Barnes, Bro, 4:27.00; 2. Wyatt Smith, Oak, 4:34.00; 3. Carston Hartman, LR, 4:54.83. 3,000 — 1. Chris Eck, Bon, 9:31.00; 2. Everest Abblitt, Bro, 9:38.00; 3. Shawn Recca, Cr, 10:40.20. 110 HURDLES — 1. Colton Langdon, Oak, 18.57; 2. Keenan Carroll, Bro, 18.57; 3. Zach Buller, LR, 19.55. 300 HURDLES — 1. Colton Langdon, Oak, 44.40; 2. Devyn Lincecum, SU, 47.52; 3. Owen O'Keefe, SU, 48.66. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Brookings (Andrew Enos, Toner Neros, Cody Lee, Aiden Strahm), 46.52; 2. Camas Valley (Jared Hunt, Nathan O'Connor, Bridger Godfrey, Bryson Wolfe), 46.85; 3. Oakland (Nathaniel Moan, Timmy Sigl, Jayden Henry, Easton West), 47.16. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Oakland (Nathaniel Moan, Easton West, Jayden Henry, Wyatt Smith), 3:43.46; 2. Camas Valley (Nathan O'Connor, Tyler Lindsey, Tristan Casteel, Jared Hunt), 3:48.84; 3. Lost River, 3:49.42. SHOT PUT — 1. Dillon Towne, Gli, 45-10; 2. Brian Abarca, LR, 40-10; 3. Zach Vigil, Gli, 39-5. DISCUS — 1. Dillon Towne, Gli, 144-8; 2. Mark Simonson, Cr, 124-6; 3. Shawn Recca, Cr, 119-6. JAVELIN — 1. Zach Holland, Gli, 195-6; 2. Jared Hunt, CV, 158-9; 3. Dillon Towne, Gli, 149-1. HIGH JUMP — 1. Kevin Meier, Oak, 5-10; 2. Tristan Casteel, CV, 5-6; 3. (tie) Dawson Bucknell, Do, Zaidyn Nicolet, LR, and Jayden Henry, Oak, 5-4. LONG JUMP — 1. Kevin Meier, Oak, 19-11; 2. Aiden Strahm, Bro, 19-8; 3. Patrick Runge, Bro, 18-1 1/2. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Kevin Maier, Oak, 43-8 1/2; 2. Mason Smith, Gli, 39-9 1/2; 3. Ethan Moritz, Tri, 39-4 1/2.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Oakland 92, Lost River 83, Brookings 78, Glide 66, Camas Valley 56, South Umpqua 51.83, St. Mary's 45.5, Douglas 35.66, Triad 33, New Hope Christian 22, Phoenix 16, Crow 14, Bonanza 11, Tulelake 3.
100 — 1. Noel Krissie, CV, 13.00; 2. Lila Reed, SM, 14.00; 3. Ellie Wiegman, Do, 14.08. 200 — 1. Noel Krissie, CV, 27.33; 2. Nelly Camacho, LR, 28.38; 3. Mackenzii Phillips, Do, 28.83. 400 — 1. Noel Krissie, CV, 1:01.80; 2. Alonna Nalls, Bro, 1:04.74; 3. Nelly Camacho, LR, 1:06.26. 800 — 1. Michaela McAuliffe, LR, 2:46.17; 2. Hasina Lathan, SU, 2:47.25; 3. Carson Hall, SM, 2:50.19. 1,500 — 1. Haven Pickup, SU, 5:32.17; 2. Sophia Dobry, SM, 5:41.37; 3. Finnja Lauber, Tri, 5:57.17. 3,000 — 1. Haven Pickup, SU, 12:19.51; 2. Finnja Lauber, Tri, 12:51.03; 3. Heidi Taylor, Ph, 13:41.58. 100 HURDLES — 1. Jolyn Vogel-Hunt, Oak, 17.83; 2. Kieryn Ruda, LR, 18.05; 3. Amberlee Jones, Gli, 18.07. 300 HURDLES — 1. Jolyn Vogel-Hunt, Oak, 51.29; 2. Kieryn Ruda, LR, 51.85; 3. Megan Pearson, Bro, 55.29. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Lost River (Nelly Camacho, Kelly Camacho, Kieryn Ruda, Michaela McAuliffe), 52.52; 2. Oakland (Marta Holmes-Sipal, Sarah Sigl, Johanna Simonson, Nyevilann Carlile), 56.32; 3. Brookings, 56.97. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Lost River (Valerie O'Neill, Giselle Cobian, Michaela McAuliffe, Nelly Camacho), 4:40.06; 2. Oakland (Johanna Simonson, Sarah Sigl, Jolyn Vogel-Hunt, Hadley Brooksby), 4:46.32; 3. Triad, 4:51.49. SHOT PUT — 1. Kaylee Hendron, Gli, 35-4 1/2; 2. Joy DeRoss, CV, 35-0; 3. Cassidy Jones, Oak, 31-10. DISCUS — 1. Kaylee Hendron, Gli, 128-0; 2. Joy DeRoss, CV, 108-0; 3. India Dishman, Gli, 99-0. JAVELIN — 1. Makenzii Phillips, Do, 128-8; 2. Clara DeRoss, CV, 110-5; 3. Chloe McCrae, Bro, 95-0. HIGH JUMP — 1. Allison Edgar, Tri, 4-10; 2. (tie) Ayana Parson, Do, Adrei Barrong, SU, and Mackenzii Phillips, Do, 4-6. LONG JUMP — 1. Alonna Nalls, Bro, 15-6 1/2; 2. Hadley Brooksby, Oak, 15-4 1/2; 3. Sophia Pastrano, SM, 15-2 3/4. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Hadley Brooksby, Oak, 34-0; 2. Holly Floto, Gli, 32-3 1/2; 3. Sophia Pastrano, SM, 30-10.
