Track and field athletes from Roseburg, Glide, Sutherlin and Oakland all had some shining moments in the 44th annual Jim Robinson Twilight Invitational on Saturday at RHS’s Finlay Field.
Rain fell during the running finals in the evening, but the marks were solid for early in the season.
“I’m thrilled. I’m pleased with where we’re at on the track,” Roseburg coach Gwen Bartlett said. “We had a lot of PRs today.”
Gracious Lusby of Roseburg, Dillon Towne and Zach Holland of Glide and Jadyn Vermillion of Sutherlin came away with individual victories.
Lusby, a junior, won the girls 100 meters in 12.32 seconds, knocking off defending 4A state champion Baylee Touey of North Valley. Touey was timed in 12.41 and Vermillion, a sophomore, was third in 13.24.
“That was really exciting,” Lusby said. “I honestly didn’t think I was going to beat her (Touey), but it was fun. I actually had a really bad start. I would’ve liked to have a faster time, but winning the race was a good start for my first open 100.”
Glide, a Class 2A school, came away with wins in two of the boys’ throwing events, with Towne winning the discus (155-10) and Holland taking first in the javelin (188-2).
Towne, a senior, won back-to-back 3A state titles in the shot and discus. He finished fourth Saturday in the shot (46-7 1/2) and placed sixth in the javelin (146-0).
“I felt pretty good about today overall,” Towne said. “I was just trying to get back in the groove of things. The shot put could’ve went a little better, but 155 (in the discus) is a good start. I still have a lot to work on.”
Holland, a standout baseball player for the Wildcats, will divide his time between two sports this spring. His winning javelin mark was nearly 17 feet ahead of runner-up Collin Warmouth of Roseburg (171-7), who set a PR.
“I threw 184 in practice, and came here and stayed relaxed,” Holland said. “I dropped a 186, then dropped 188 and just called it good. I was happy with myself. Hopefully I can get better from here.”
“Zach’s a natural athlete,” Towne said. “Seeing him go out there and being able to do that without much practice is pretty insane. I can’t wait to see what he does this year as far as going to state.”
Kaylee Hendron of Glide finished second in the girls discus (123-1).
Vermillion won the long jump with a best of 16-10 1/2. Nina Richardson of North Eugene was second (16-8).
Fiona Max of Summit shattered the meet record in the girls 3,000, clocking 9:46.16 — the best high school time in the nation to date. Roseburg freshman Eliza Eckman finished fourth (10:52.79).
“To be honest, today was a race for a friend (Tom Shoderbeck) who passed away,” Max said. “That was on my mind before the race, it was my motivation. It was hard to be out here today, but in the end it was about racing for a friend.
“I knew what splits I had to run, I didn’t know what I was going to make of it. I wanted to be out here to run fast and I’m pretty stoked about the time. That’s way past what I thought I’d run this season.”
Roseburg senior Elijah Hansen placed second in the 800 with a time of 2:01.05. Reed Hungerford of South Medford won the race (1:59.88).
“I knew the weather would be kind of crappy, so my plan was to sit and kick,” Hansen said. “I don’t think I made a move early enough to get the win. I’m still coming back from an illness and my energy level isn’t there yet, but I’m happy to get around two-flat.”
Roseburg’s Zachary Traul was third in the 3,000 in 8:50.71, a PR. Daniel Beckstead of Grants Pass was the winner (8:40.94).
“That was a really good race. I was glad to run against some friends,” Traul said. “I had a nine-second PR and that’s all I could ever hope for. I’m 30 seconds faster than I was last year.”
Roseburg’s 4x100 relay team of Eddie Herskovitz, Chahaya Hill, Finn Fluegel and D’Angelo Adams finished second (44.79). Roseburg’s Samantha Eichman won the girls afternoon 800 (2:33.16) and John Sago won the afternoon 1,500 (4:42.63).
TEAMS — Bandon, Cascade Christian, Glide, Grants Pass, Henley, Klamath Union, Lebanon, Mazama, North Eugene, North Valley, Oakland, Phoenix, Roseburg, South Eugene, South Medford, Summit, Sutherlin.
BOYS
4x100 RELAY — 1. Summit (Simon Kidder, Jack Normand, Jayden Maydew, Dylan Lambert), 44.23; 2. Roseburg (Eddie Herskovitz, Chahaya Hill, Finn Fluegel, D’Angelo Adams), 44.79; 3. Cascade Christian, 45.09; 4. Mazama, 45.39; 5. South Medford, 45.92; 6. Lebanon, 46.26; 7. Klamath Union, 46.27.
1,500 (evening) — 1. Ben Blake, KU, 4:14.68; 2. Michael Maiorano, SM, 4:15.73; 3. Miles Lehman-Winters, SE, 4:18.54; 4. Noah Marshall, Ph, 4:20.05; 5. Jack Strang, Sum, 4:20.84; 6. Kole Phair, Maz, 4:21.90; 7. Jake Smith, Hen, 4:22.78; 8. Hunter Agsten, Ro, 4:23.95.
1,500 (afternoon) — 1. John Sago, Ro, 4:42.63; 2. Ethan Bland, GP, 4:44.54; 3. RJ Kennedy, Leb, 4:46.41.
100 — 1. Jaren Emptage, GP, 11.43; 2. Chad Remstedt, Maz, 11.45; 3. Jayden Maydew, Sum, 11.45; 4. D’Angelo Adams, Ro, 11.47; 5. Dylan Lambert, Sum, 11.48; 6. Noah McCrary, SM, 11.55; 7. Aidan Kindt, Maz, 11.92.
400 — 1. Calvin Kolar, Sum, 53.00; 2. Andrew Schrock, NV, 53.18; 3. Tomas Kopriva, SM, 53.91; 4. Jonathan Colunga, Ro, 54.16; 5. Mason Uso, Maz, 54.56; 6. CJ Wisely, SM, 54.84; 7. John Dauterman, Ro, 55.04; 8. Brock Barrett, Leb, 56.87.
110 HURDLES — 1. Robert Gorman, Sum, 15.59; 2. Ty Zuber, Sum, 15.75; 3. James Duane, SM, 16.11; 4. Colton Langdon, Oak, 16.78; 5. Christian Odom, NE, 17.00; 6. Cameron Decker, GP, 17.23; 7. Dane Sipos, Leb, 17.82; 8. Isaiah Huck, KU, 17.98.
800 (evening) — 1. Reed Hungerford, SM, 1:59.88; 2. Elijah Hansen, Ro, 2:01.05; 3. Sam Timms, Sum, 2:01.28; 4. Oscar Roering, SE, 2:04.24; 5. Jake Smith, Hen, 2:05.70; 6. Caden Munroe, SM, 2:06.02; 7. Declan Ritter, KU, 2:06.18; 8. Aydin Smith, Maz, 2:06.96.
800 (afternoon) — 1. Micah Rasmussen, Hen, 2:10.77; 2. Parker Meredith, Sum, 2:12.71; 3. Soarin Clayburn, NV, 2:13.88.
200 — 1. Dylan Lambert, Sum, 23.23; 2. Jayden Maydew, Sum, 23.69; 3. Finn Fluegel, Ro, 23.71; 4. Eddie Herskovitz, Ro, 24.03; 5. Levi Ellerbeck, CC, 24.17; 6. Cory D’Arpino, NV, 24.33.
300 HURDLES — 1. Robert Gorman, Sum, 40.32; 2. Simon Kidder, Sum, 41.45; 3. Ty Zuber, Sum, 41.75; 4. Jared Schmidt, Hen, 43.30; 5. James Duane, SM, 43.59; 6. Colton Langdon, Oak, 43.83; 7. Cole Comyford, NV, 44.07; 8. Cameron Decker, GP, 45.32.
3,000 (evening) — 1. Daniel Beckstead, GP, 8:40.94; 2. Ian Twyman, SE, 8:50.11; 3. Zachary Traul, Ro, 8:50.71; 4. Sam Hatfield, Sum, 8:52.19; 5. Nate Tavakolian, SE, 8:54.29; 6. Truett Bostwick, SM, 8:58.00; 7. Joe Sortor, Sum, 9:05.45; 8. Henry Anderson, SE, 9:19.75.
3,000 (afternoon) — 1. Isaac Bailey, KU, 9:53.29; 2. River Kyllingstad, NE, 10:05.93; 3. Preston Smith, Ro, 10:11.01.
4x400 RELAY — 1. Summit (Calvin Kolar, Simon Kidder, Dylan Lambert, Robert Gorman,), 3:31.20; 2. Roseburg (Eddie Herskovitz, Finn Fluegel, Jonathan Colunga, Elijah Hansen), 3:33.24; 3. South Medford, 3:40.32; 4. Mazama, 3:40.69; 5. North Valley, 3:44.20; 6. Henley, 3:44.54; 7. Klamath Union, 3:44.75; 8. Cascade Christian, 3:44.99.
POLE VAULT — 1. Simon Seung Park, SE, 15-0; 2. Kolby Bautista, GP, 13-6; 3. Kyndle Young, GP, 12-6; 4. Nathan Fairbanks, Sum, 12-0; 5. Forrest Franklin, Sum, 11-6; 6. Blake Johnson, Ro, 11-6; 7. Zebulen Moeller, Hen, 11-0; 8. Hunter Angove, Ban, 10-6.
HIGH JUMP — 1. Jack Normand, Sum, 6-4; 2. Gavin Eastwood, Suth, 6-0; 3. Collin Warmouth, Ro, 5-10; 4. Nicholas Bolin, Ro, 5-8; 5. Zach Hill, KU, 5-8; 6. Atreyu Stinson, Ph, 5-6; 7. Jaydon Twedell, NV, 5-6.
LONG JUMP — 1. Jack Normand, Sum, 22-2 1/2; 2. Bryan Partida, Maz, 20-5 3/4; 3. Jarod Lee, GP, 20-5 1/2; 4. Darius Holmes, KU, 20-5; 5. Jacob Trone, SE, 19-8 1/4; 6. Wyatt Lewis, CC, 19-7; 7. Spencer Sloan, GP, 19-3 1/2; 8. Landyn Dupper, Ro, 19-2 1/2.
TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Jack Normand, Sum, 43-6; 2. Luke Lambson, GP, 42-10; 3. Eli Hayes, Hen, 40-10; 4. Trevor Angove, Ban, 40-7; 5. Jackson Buresh, Sum, 39-8 1/2; 6. Aiden Avila, NV, 39-6; 7. Jacob Trone, SE, 39-2 1/2; 8. Sam Dixon, Hen, 39-1 1/2.
DISCUS — 1. Dillon Towne, Gli, 155-10; 2. Ethan Collins, GP, 145-10; 3. Darius Holmes, KU, 145-4; 4. Collin Marshall, CC, 141-3; 5. David Schneider, Hen, 135-4; 6. Jagger Hogan, KU, 132-11; 7. Ryan Flores, SM, 124-1; 8. Charlie Jarvis, GP, 121-8.
SHOT PUT — 1. David Schneider, Hen, 50-3 1/2; 2. Darius Holmes, KU, 49-6; 3. Carson Ellis, Ro, 48-7; 4. Dillon Towne, Gli, 46-7 1/2; 5. Zack Farmer, NV, 44-8; 6. Riley Bonney, GP, 43-9; 7. Brandon Farris, NV, 43-4 1/2; 8. Zar Grimes, Leb, 43-1.
JAVELIN — 1. Zach Holland, Gli, 188-2; 2. Collin Warmouth, Ro, 171-7; 3. Joseph Grace, Ph, 166-6; 4. Juan Macias, Ro, 152-7; 5. Riley Bonney, GP, 148-9; 6. Dillon Towne, Gli, 146-0; 7. Isaiah Rossiter, NV, 144-5; 8. Hudson Bachetti, Maz, 142-6.
GIRLS
4x100 RELAY — 1. Grants Pass (Lailee Friend, Camdyn Bruner, Molly Guerra, Tatianna Ross), 50.09; 2. Summit, 51.38; 3. South Medford, 52.76; 4. Roseburg (Shaelee Shears, Kalina Anderson, Hannah Bartlett, Gracious Lusby), 52.87; 5. Henley, 52.98; 6. North Eugene, 53.02; 7. Sutherlin (Jadyn Vermillion, Mallory Turner, Shakiyah Candelaria, Sierra Nielsen), 53.43; 8. South Eugene, 53.56.
1,500 (evening) — 1. Teaghan Knox, Sum, 4:42.85; 2. Gabi Wisnovsky, SM, 5:00.32; 3. Ashley Boone, Sum, 5:01.30; 4. Anna Tavakolian, SE, 5:05.52; 5. Gretchen Schwartz, SE, 5:05.78; 6. Kira Morrow, Hen, 5:08.40; 7. Eliza Blake, KU, 5:10.26; 8. Samantha Dara, GP, 5:20.61.
1,500 (afternoon) — 1. Varnon Welch, SE, 5:34.54; 2. Haylee Bayard, GP, 5:36.61; 3. Sophia Tate, Ro, 5:47.73.
100 — 1. Gracious Lusby, Ro, 12.32; 2. Baylee Touey, NV, 12.41; 3. Jadyn Vermillion, Suth, 13.24; 4. Toni Coleman, SM, 13.27; 5. Sasha Eustis, SE, 13.34; 6. Sierra Nielsen, Suth, 13.39; 7. Lailee Friend, GP, 13.71; 8. Carly Courtwright, Sum, 13.77.
400 — 1. Elise Unruh-Thomas, SE, 59.03; 2. Tatianna Ross, GP, 59.50; 3. Baylee Touey, NV. 1:01.98; 4. Morgan Hanson, Sum, 1:02.57; 5. Caroline Schutz, Sum, 1:02.79; 6. Ryane Mattox, Hen, 1:04.59; 7. Zoe Villano, Sum, 1:04.67; 8. Aundrea Lee, Maz, 1:08.18.
100 HURDLES — 1. Sienna Bauer, Ph, 15.36; 2. Clara Snelling, SE, 15.91; 3. Taylor Chocek, SE, 15.94; 4. Hailey Westbrook, GP, 16.03; 5. Morgan Burke, SM, 16.69; 6. Macy Clemens, Maz, 16.74; 7. Karlee Touey, NV, 18.41.
800 (evening) — 1. Isabel Max, Sum, 2:15.62; 2. Swanson Borovicka, Sum, 2:19.77; 3. Emma Schmerbach, SM, 2:22.54; 4. Aimee Boechler, SE, 2:24.48; 5. Faith Schultz, GP, 2:25.65; 6. Hannah Seubert, SE, 2:29.28; 7. Mary Sturley, GP, 2:35.13; 8. Rebecca Miller, NV, 2:35.94.
800 (afternoon) — 1. Samantha Eichman, Ro, 2:33.16; 2. Dina Altuhov, Leb, 2:37.60; 3. Caitlin Fugate, SM, 2:38.97.
200 — 1. Baylee Touey, NV, 25.95; 2. Nina Richardson, NE, 26.22; 3. Sierra Nielsen, Suth, 27.18; 4. Caroline Schutz, Sum, 27.54; 5. Sasha Eustis, SE, 27.91; 6. Camille Buzzas, Sum, 28.43; 7. Ryane Mattox, Hen, 28.53; 8. Aundrea Lee, Maz, 28.73.
300 HURDLES — 1. Hannah Peterson, Hen, 48.71; 2. Morgan Burke, SM, 48.82; 3. Jocelyn Parks, Sum, 48.83; 4. Karlee Touey, NV, 49.23; 5. Clara Snelling, SE, 49.63; 6. Hailey Westbrook, GP, 50.44; 7. Skylar Farmer, SM, 51.12; 8. Avery Wormdahl, NE, 51.87.
3,000 (evening) — 1. Fiona Max, Sum, 9:46.16 (new meet record; old record 9:58.2, Marnie Mason, Klamath Falls, 1984); 2. Madison Elmore, SE, 10:17.17; 3. Jasper Fievet, Sum, 10:35.04; 4. Eliza Eckman, Ro, 10:52.79; 5. Kate Bouse, SE, 10:52.80; 6. Isabella Ayala, Leb, 11:03.59; 7. Sophia Stubblefield, Ph, 11:36.64; 8. Samantha Dara, GP, 11:49.19.
3,000 (afternoon) — 1. Emily Nash, SM, 11:34.49; 2. Kinsey Hullman, Hen, 11:42.52; 3. Bethany Kalebaugh, Ro, 11:45.02.
4x400 RELAY — 1. Summit (Swanson Borovicka, Isabel Max, Morgan Hanson, Caroline Schutz), 4:09.03; 2. Grants Pass, 4:14.08; 3. Roseburg (Bailey Allen, Kalina Anderson, Mayah Pappas, Gracious Lusby), 4:22.13; 4. North Valley, 4:23.96; 5. South Eugene, 4:25.88; 6. South Medford, 4:38.30; 7. Bandon, 4:38.52; 8. Oakland (Kaylee Simonson, Sarah Sigl, Hadley Brooksby, Jolyn Vogel-Hunt), 4:51.97.
POLE VAULT — 1. Maya Kaperick, SE, 12-0; 2. Evelyn Molebash, Sum, 10-6; 3. (tie) Erin Mendelson, Ro, and Leah Pfeiffer, Sum, 9-6; 5. Brynli Logue, GP, 8-6; 6. Johanna Simonson, Oak, 8-0; 7. Madison Shearer, Hen, 6-6; 8. (tie) Jolyn Vogel-Hunt, Oak, Angela Hawkins, NV, and Sydney Moore, NV, 6-0.
HIGH JUMP — 1. Lyndee McLauchlin, Hen, 5-0; 2. Macy Clemens, Maz, 5-0; 3. Hadley Brooksby, Oak, 4-10; 4. Ava McDonald-Carry, Sum, 4-10; 5. (tie) Allyson Hartney, Sum, and Emily Stephens, CC, 4-10; 7. Mallory Turner, Suth, 4-8; 8. Hannah Bartlett, Ro, 4-8.
LONG JUMP — 1. Jadyn Vermillion, Suth, 16-10 1/2; 2. Nina Richardson, NE, 16-8; 3. Karlee Touey, NV, 16-6; 4. Catherin Touchette, SE, 16-6; 5. Hadley Brooksby, Oak, 16-6; 6. Jada Wollen, NE, 16-2; 7. Camdyn Bruner, GP, 16-3/4; 8. Keira Volpe, SM, 15-9 1/4.
TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Sienna Bauer, Ph, 35-10; 2. Camdyn Bruner, GP, 34-7 1/4; 3. Hadley Brooksby, Oak, 33-3 3/4; 4. Kayla Nystrom, Hen, 32-9; 5. Tatum Stuart, GP, 32-6; 6. Skylar Farmer, SM, 32-2 1/2; 7. Shakiyah Candelaria, Suth, 31-11; 8. Emma Brooks, Sum, 31-9.
DISCUS — 1. Molly Guerra, GP, 138-10; 2. Kaylee Hendron, Gli, 123-1; 3. Kaylee Touey, NV, 121-2; 4. Abbey Alexander, CC, 118-0; 5. Brianna Scholer, NE, 109-8; 6. Laila Johansson, SE, 107-7; 7. India Dishman, Gli, 103-3; 8. Morgan Hopkins, Leb, 101-7.
SHOT PUT — 1. Morgan Hopkins, Leb, 37-6 1/2; 2. Abbey Alexander, CC, 36-5; 3. Molly Guerra, GP, 35-7; 4. Kaylee Touey, NV, 34-9; 5. Kaylee Hendron, Gli, 34-1/2; 6. Elliana Hagloch, CC, 33-10; 7. Kitt Rupar, Sum, 33-1; 8. Cae’Emone Baasha, GP, 32-11.
JAVELIN — 1. Kaylee Touey, NV, 128-1; 2. Shielteal Watah, KU, 121-6; 3. Mackenzie Van Ess, GP, 114-6; 4. Gretchen Lucido, Ro, 112-2; 5. Paige Gordon, Sum, 111-6; 6. Kyah Morrow, Hen, 107-5; 7. Cristal Tellez, Ph, 105-9; 8. Kennedy Turner, Ban, 95-9.
