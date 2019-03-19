MEDFORD — Local track and field athletes from Glide, Days Creek, Riddle and Glendale traveled to the Rogue Valley on Tuesday to compete in the 21st annual Crusader Relays.
Glide placed third in the boys' team standings and was fourth on the girls' side.
Glide had two boys place in individual events, with Brandon Byrd taking second in the 2,000-meter steeplechase (7:18.00) and Isaiah Jordan finishing second in the long jump (18-3 1/2). Glide's 4x100 relay team of Gio Allison, Austin Warner, Bridger Cox and Jordan finished third (49.93); the sprint medley team of Allison, Cox, Simon Hooper, and Clay Mornarich finished third (1:53.43); and the distance medley relay quartet of Dylan Davis, Nathan Masiel, Caleb Thomas and Byrd placed third (13:34.09).
Glide's Kaylee Hendron won the girls discus (122-5). Johanna Pope was third in the girls javelin (91-1) and Holly Floto took second in the girls triple jump (30-11).
Days Creek's Kaeden Stever (34-5) and Neston Berlingeri (31-0) placed first and third in the triple jump respectively. Moriah Michaels was third in the girls long jump (15-0).
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — 1. Hidden Valley, 144; 2. North Valley, 103; 3. Glide, 73.5; 4. St. Mary's, 54.5; 5. Bandon, 35; 6. Days Creek, 30; 7. Bonanza, 27; 8. Glendale, 23; 9. Illinois Valley 12; 10. Riddle, 5; 11. New Hope Christian 2.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — 1. Hidden Valley, 103.83; 2. North Valley, 89; 3. St. Mary's, 86.33; 4. Glide, 67; 5. Etna, 49.5; 6. Bandon, 43; 7. Illinois Valley 28.33; 8. New Hope Christian 19; 9. Bonanza, 8.5; 10. Triad Christian, 8; 11. Days Creek, 5.5; T-12. Glendale, Riddle, 3.
