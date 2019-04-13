COOS BAY — Days Creek junior Moriah Michaels broke the school record in the girls long jump on Saturday at the Prefontaine Rotary Invitational track and field meet.
Michaels won the event at 16-10 3/4, breaking the record set by Kate Ludwig in 2004.
Sutherlin sophomore Jadyn Vermillion was second in the 200 (27.29) and fourth in the triple jump (35-5 3/4).
