BLUE RIVER — Days Creek junior Moriah Michaels won three events in a Mountain Conference girls track and field on Saturday at McKenzie High School.
Michaels finished first in the 100 meters (13.10 seconds), 200 (27.27) and long jump (15-9).
The other winner for the Wolves was Greg Reedy in the shot put (39-6). Also winning events were Alexzandra Miles of Riddle in the girls 100 hurdles (18.79), and Curtis Weaver of Umpqua Valley Christian in the 110 hurdles (19.02) and 300 hurdles (46.47).
The Crow boys (204 points) and Crow girls (119) won team titles.
