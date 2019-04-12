REEDSPORT — Brady Dexter won the 1,500 meters (5:05.51) and 3,000 (11:52.42) for Reedsport in a three-way track and field meet with Waldport and Toledo on Thursday.
Brody Priest of Reedsport won the pole vault (9-6). The 4x100 relay team of Ben Fowler, Marvin Elzey, Kahnor Pickett and Priest finished first (56.77).
On the girls' side, Ashley Schuttpelz of Reedsport won the 1,500 (5:54.48) and 3,000 (13:03.00). Samantha Klier won the shot put (25-1 1/2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.