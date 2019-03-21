FLORENCE — Douglas' track and field team competed in the Siuslaw Icebreaker on Thursday.
Ayana Parson took first place for Douglas in the 200 meters in 30.49.
Mackenzii Phillips took first place in the javelin with a 122-9 throw. She also won the high jump at 4-8.
Parson took third place in the high jump with a 4-4 jump.
Neveah Poore was second place in the pole vault (7-6).
No team scores were reported.
