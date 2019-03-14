Several Douglas County athletes finished in the top three at Tuesday's Pleasant Hill Icebreaker track and field competition.
Moriah Michaels of Days Creek won the 100 in 13.58. Canyonville Academy's Lily Allen finished third in the event in 13.82.
Allen was second in the 200 (28.74) and Michaels third (28.88). Michaels was second in long jump (15-5 1/2).
Glide senior Kaylee Hendron won the shot put with a 35-7 throw. She finished third in discus with a 103-feet throw, behind her teammate India Dishman's second place finish of 105-4.
Holly Floto of Glide won the triple jump at 31-9.
Douglas sophomore Mackenzii Phillips threw the javelin 114-11 for a second place finish, followed by Glide's Johanna Pope at 92-2.
Phillips finished third in high jump (4-8). Douglas junior Neveah Poore was second in pole vault (7-6).
In the boys' competition Glide's Zach Holland won javelin with a 164-5 throw. No other Douglas County boys finished in the top three.
