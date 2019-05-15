Class 3A
Sutherlin — Tucker Clement, 800, 2:07.15. Bryce Olsen, javelin, 172-5 1/2. Gavin Eastwood, high jump, 6-3. Jadyn Vermillion, 200, 26.47; long jump, 16-11 1/2; triple jump, 35-1. Mallory Turner, 100 hurdles, 16.27; high jump, 5-0. Sierra Nielsen, 100, 13.45; 200, 26.95. Abigail Masterfield, javelin, 110-11. 4x100 relay (Jadyn Vermillion, Mallory Turner, Shakiyah Candelaria, Sierra Nielsen), 50.94. 4x400 relay (Shakiyah Candelaria, Mallory Turner, Heidi Christianson, Sierra Nielsen), 4:25.26.
Douglas — Bradley Chapman, triple jump, 40-2. Mackenzii Phillips, javelin, 131-2; triple jump, 33-10 1/4.
South Umpqua — Haven Pickup, 3,000, 12:27.15.
Class 2A
Oakland — Easton West, 200, 23.48. Wyatt Smith, 800, 2:14.33; 1,500, 4:19.68. Nathaniel Moan, 800, 2:14.33. Colton Langdon, 110 hurdles, 16.54; 300 hurdles, 44.77. Kevin Meier, high jump, 5-10; pole vault, 13-0; triple jump, 41-8 1/2. Jayden Henry, triple jump, 41-11 1/2. 4x100 relay (Timmy Sigl, Colton Langdon, Jayden Henry, Easton West), 46.23. 4x400 relay — Nathaniel Moan, Jayden Henry, Easton West, Wyatt Smith), 3:39.53. Jolyn Vogel-Hunt, 100 hurdles, 17.05; 300 hurdles, 50.17; pole vault, 9-0. Johanna Simonson, pole vault, 8-0. Hadley Brooksby, triple jump, 34-4 3/4; high jump, 5-0.
Glide — Zach Holland, javelin, 177-1. Dillon Towne, shot put, 47-9 1/2; discus, 165-2. Zach Vigil, discus, 130-0. 4x400 relay (Johanna Pope, Shaina Jordan, Taya Nehl, Holly Floto), 4:34.78. Kaylee Hendron, shot put, 35-8 1/2; discus, 132-3. India Dishman, discus, 110-2 1/2. Holly Floto, triple jump, 33-1.
Canyonville Academy — Lily Allen, 100, 13.45; 200, 26.99; 400, 1:02.23.
Yoncalla — Shaunasi Hardy, javelin, 100-4.
Class 1A
Camas Valley — Bryson Wolfe, 400, 52.72. Nathan O'Connor, 800, 2:08.97. Jared Hunt, javelin, 170-0. Tristan Casteel, high jump, 5-8. 4x100 relay (Jared Hunt, Nathan O'Connor, Bridger Godfrey, Bryson Wolfe), 45.53. 4x400 relay (Jared Hunt, Bryson Wolfe, Nathan O'Connor, Tyler Lindsey), 3:37.02. Noel Krissie, 100, 12.82; 200, 26.98. Joy DeRoss, shot put, 35-11 1/2; discus, 108-0.
Elkton — Margaret Byle, 200, 27.15; 400, 1:03.55. Sadie Olson, shot put, 33-1 3/4; discus, 110-9.
Days Creek — Moriah Michaels, 100, 12.92; 200, 27.92; long jump, 16-1 1/2.
Glendale — Elijah Wytcherley, high jump, 5-10.
Umpqua Valley Christian — Curtis Weaver, 110 hurdles, 17.58.
— Tom Eggers
