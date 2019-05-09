GRACIOUS LUSBY
Roseburg junior
Sport: Track & field.
Events: 100, 200, 400, 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay.
Age: 17.
Interests/Hobbies: Plays multiple instruments, including violin and piano; singing; attending Umpqua Community College through the Baker Early College program.
GPA: 3.36.
Favorite Athlete: Elise Unruh-Thomas, senior sprinter for South Eugene.
Performance: Set a new school record in the 200 meters in the Grants Pass Rotary Invitational with a time of 24.30 seconds. Also placed second in the 100 (12.26). Had PRs in the 100 (12.11) and 400 (59.22) earlier this season.
Quotable: "I wasn't going for the school record, but was super excited about breaking it. It didn't feel like I was going that fast when running the race. That was only my second time running the 200 (this season) ... I think running the 400 has made me stronger. I haven't had any injuries and the sunny weather definitely helps me run better."
