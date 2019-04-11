JADYN VERMILLION
Sutherlin sophomore
Sport: Track and field.
Events: Long jump, triple jump, 100, 200, 400, 4x100 relay.
Age: 15.
Hobbies/Interests: Basketball, soccer, HOSA.
GPA: 4.0.
Favorite Athlete: Allyson Felix, U.S. Olympic gold medalist sprinter in track and field.
Performance: Won the long jump (16-10 1/2) and finished third in the 100 meters (13.24) at the Jim Robinson Twilight Invitational in Roseburg, and won the 100 (12.70) and triple jump (35-6 1/2) at the Frank Good Preamble Classic in Sutherlin.
Quotable: "My No. 1 goal is I want to be a (Class 3A) state champion in at least one event. I'm on the right track ... I need to improve, but I'm getting there. I think our girls team will be pretty good."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.